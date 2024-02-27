Pokémon Presents 2024: all the biggest news and trailers

It’s Pokémon Day, which means, as is becoming an annual tradition, it’s time for some pocket monster news. This year’s edition of Pokémon Presents was relatively brief, but it did pack in some notable updates. That includes new monsters coming to the mobile hits Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep, a revamped version of the trading card game for smartphones, and the next major Pokémon title with Legends: Z-A for the Switch, which is expected to launch in 2025. You can check out all the biggest reveals right here.