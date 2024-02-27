Pokémon Presents 2024: all the biggest news and trailers

It’s Pokémon Day, which means, as is becoming an annual tradition, it’s time for some pocket monster news. This year’s edition of Pokémon Presents was relatively brief, but it did pack in some notable updates. That includes new monsters coming to the mobile hits Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep, a revamped version of the trading card game for smartphones, and the next major Pokémon title with Legends: Z-A for the Switch, which is expected to launch in 2025. You can check out all the biggest reveals right here.
Playing the Pokémon Trading Card Game through the official mobile app has been a rough experience in the past. But Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket — a new game launching later this year — looks like it might be the big jump forward people have been waiting for.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A teased for 2025 release
The big news out of today’s Pokémon Presents is that the next major Pokémon game is in the works — and it’s launching next year. There aren’t many details yet, but the game is called Pokémon Legends: Z-A (yes, that’s the real title), and it takes place in Lumiose City, where 2013’s Pokémon X and Y were set. The game is expected to launch in 2025 with a simultaneous global release, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s being developed by Game Freak.Read Article >
The initial teaser video doesn’t show any actual gameplay but does hint at some changes coming to the city. According to the YouTube description, the game takes place while “an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and pokémon.”
You might have fallen off playing Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep, but — ahead of Pokémon Horizons’ premiere — Nintendo’s hoping to get some people back on the wagon with the introduction of a bunch of monsters like Charcadet, Raikou, and a special Pikachu.
The announcement featured music from Pokémon Red / Blue which some observers are interpreting as a hint that the announcement will be related to the Generation 1 games.