GameStop is taking 50 percent off Persona 5 Tactica and other hit titles

While the best deals are on new PlayStation games, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch players can also get in on the savings. Modern classics like Octopath Traveler II ($29.99 for Switch) and Celeste ($17.99 for Switch and PS4) are half off, for example, while Xbox Series X players can save 50 percent on the premium upgrade for Starfield ($17.99). Xbox gamers can also snag PowerWash Simulator for $12.99 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for $24.99. And hey, if you really want Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Best Buy is also selling the standard edition for the Xbox Series X for $34.99 (half off).

Starfield (premium upgrade) $ 18 $ 35 49 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 35 49 % off The premium upgrade for Starfield includes all the in-game content add-ons that come with the $99.99 digital premium edition, along with a SteelBook case and Constellation patch. It’s meant to be paired with the standard physical version of the game. $18 at GameStop (Xbox)

If you’re looking to boost your Wi-Fi speeds at home, you can buy two Google Nest Wifi Pro routers for $220 ($80 off) in white at Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen since December, and you can even add a third unit for $319 ($80 off).

Given a single tri-band router goes for $199.99 and covers up to 2,200 square feet, that’s an excellent deal, particularly given Google’s egg-shaped routers lack subscription fees. They’re competent and easy to set up, too, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Thread, and the new Matter standard. They also offer fast and consistent speeds — even if they don’t quite reach the max speeds of 2400Mbps on 5GHz and 6GHz as Google claims — and resemble Google’s Nest Audio speakers, allowing them to blend in better with your home decor than most other routers on the market.

