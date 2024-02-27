GameStop is taking 50 percent off Persona 5 Tactica and other hit titles

Spring may be just around the corner, but it’s still cold and rainy in many parts of the US. If you’re looking for ways to keep yourself entertained while indoors, GameStop is currently taking up to 50 percent off select titles as a part of its ”OMG” sale. The ongoing promotion includes steep 50 percent discounts on newer hits like Persona 5 Tactica for the PlayStation 5 ($29.99) and Sonic Superstars ($29.99) for the PS4. The deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which comes with a handful of in-game items, is also on sale for the PS5 for $44.99 (half off).
While the best deals are on new PlayStation games, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch players can also get in on the savings. Modern classics like Octopath Traveler II ($29.99 for Switch) and Celeste ($17.99 for Switch and PS4) are half off, for example, while Xbox Series X players can save 50 percent on the premium upgrade for Starfield ($17.99). Xbox gamers can also snag PowerWash Simulator for $12.99 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for $24.99. And hey, if you really want Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Best Buy is also selling the standard edition for the Xbox Series X for $34.99 (half off).
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
Octopath Traveler II
Octopath Traveler II is the latest game in the roleplaying video game series Octopath Traveler, where you play one of eight travelers exploring land.
Starfield (premium upgrade)
The premium upgrade for Starfield includes all the in-game content add-ons that come with the $99.99 digital premium edition, along with a SteelBook case and Constellation patch. It’s meant to be paired with the standard physical version of the game.
If you’re looking to boost your Wi-Fi speeds at home, you can buy two Google Nest Wifi Pro routers for $220 ($80 off) in white at Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen since December, and you can even add a third unit for $319 ($80 off).
Given a single tri-band router goes for $199.99 and covers up to 2,200 square feet, that’s an excellent deal, particularly given Google’s egg-shaped routers lack subscription fees. They’re competent and easy to set up, too, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Thread, and the new Matter standard. They also offer fast and consistent speeds — even if they don’t quite reach the max speeds of 2400Mbps on 5GHz and 6GHz as Google claims — and resemble Google’s Nest Audio speakers, allowing them to blend in better with your home decor than most other routers on the market.
Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model, and it’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
A few more deals
- In honor of Pokémon Day, many retailers are offering deals on related games and accessories, with Walmart selling both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the digital version of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for $39.99 ($20 off). We’ll be publishing a larger deal post this afternoon with more Pokémon-related deals, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back later.
- You can buy the second-gen Apple HomePod for $284.99 ($15 off) at B&H Photo, which is $5 shy of its best price to date. Apple’s latest flagship speaker continues to deliver great sound that emphasizes rich, balanced audio. It’s a little more useful than the prior model, too, with temperature sensors and support for both Matter and Thread. Read our review.
- The Elgato Stream Deck XL is down to $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the best price we’ve seen it go for in recent months outside of Cyber Monday. The 32-key macro controller features nearly twice as many LED buttons as the Elgato Stream Deck MK. 2, all of which are programmable. That means you can use it to create shortcuts for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to use it to control your smart home devices or leave a Zoom call.
- You can pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for just $78 ($21 off) at Amazon and Walmart, which is just $4 shy of their all-time low price. Apple’s official location trackers are great for iPhone owners, namely because they allow for impressively precise tracking thanks to their ultra wideband chip and support for Apple’s vast Find My system. Read our review.
- The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is on sale at Amazon for $239.99 ($60 off), one of its lowest prices to date. The top-notch floodlight camera is great for monitoring large areas thanks to its 360-degree field of view, which can pan and tilt for added flexibility. It also packs three 3,000-lumen tunable LED lights and comes with free local storage, though, sadly, it lacks 24/7 recording like the newer E340.