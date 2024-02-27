Fortnite continues to expand with two new Lego games

The transformation of Fortnite into a gaming platform continues with the addition of some new games from Lego. Following the release of the Minecraft-like survival game Lego Fortnite in December, Lego has launched two more titles inside of Fortnite. One is a multiplayer title called Lego Raft Survival; the other is an obstacle course called Lego Obby Fun. Both games were built with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite tool.

The launches come as Epic is attempting to expand Fortnite beyond its battle royale roots, with a series of different experiences inside of the game. Lego Fortnite’s launch was quickly followed by the arcade racer Rocket Racing and the music game Fortnite Festival.

Epic and Lego first announced their partnership in 2022, and as part of today’s announcement, Lego said that “the Lego Fortnite journey is just beginning, with new world building, gameplay features, and more Lego Style Outfits arriving in updates throughout 2024.”