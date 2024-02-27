Sonos’ first headphones now rumored to launch in June for $449

Sonos plans to release its first pair of wireless headphones in June after dealing with some late-stage software setbacks, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The headphones will tie into the company’s ecosystem of speakers and home theater soundbars and are expected to be priced at $449, putting them firmly in the premium market of mainstream consumer headphones.

There’s a lot riding on these upcoming headphones for Sonos. CEO Patrick Spence has made it clear that the company has high hopes for its latest hardware category. “This is the beginning of a multi-year product cycle where we expect to reap the rewards of our R&D investments,” Spence said on an earnings call in November. “This cycle begins with our entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the [fiscal] year that will complement our current offerings, delight customers, and drive immediate revenue.”

Do you know what the Sonos headphones look like? We’ve seen the rumors, know when they’re coming, and are continuing to get a better sense of software features. But I’m curious about what design Sonos has chosen for its debut in this highly competitive category. If you possess images or design details regarding the company’s upcoming products, you can reach me confidentially and securely via Signal at (845) 445-8455. I’m also reachable via Instagram DM and on X. I’ve revealed many Sonos products over the years while keeping my sources confidential; none have been caught or disciplined.

The road to the headphones launch has been a long one; Spence reportedly decided to temporarily shelve the project in 2020, delaying an initial plan to come to market in 2021.

Sonos “aims to produce between 650,000 and 1 million units over the next year to fulfill demand” for the headphones, according to Bloomberg, signaling that it has confidence in the product, which will stream music over Wi-Fi for richer audio fidelity when used in the home. You’ll also be able to listen to content from any TV that’s hooked up to a Sonos-branded soundbar.

Bloomberg’s report also reveals that Sonos is developing a large party speaker to directly challenge JBL, LG, Sony, and other players in that space. The Move 2 is plenty loud as it is, so I can only imagine what an oversized Sonos speaker would be capable of.