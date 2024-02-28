Google’s 256GB Pixel Tablet is on sale for its best price yet

It’s easy to default to iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs when shopping for a new tablet, but believe it or not, there are other devices worth your consideration. Take the Google Pixel Tablet, for instance, which is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in the 256GB configuration for $449 ($150 off) — a record low for the higher storage model. In fact, the current discount makes the larger model cheaper than the $499.99 base model.
The Pixel Tablet’s 11-inch 16:10 display isn’t as comfortable as a 4:3 device for reading or browsing, but it works great as a multimedia consumption device, especially when you attach it to the fabric-wrapped speaker dock that comes with the tablet. The bundled speaker dock sounds pretty good, and playback will automatically resume over the tablet’s four speakers when it’s dislodged. And while not as robust as a proper smart home hub, it provides one-touch access to basic smart home controls and other quick settings. It also holds the tablet at an ideal angle for video calling with its 8-megapixel, 1080p front camera.
There’s not much more to the Pixel Tablet. It uses Google’s Tensor G2 chip that’s tuned to run Android at its best. Games, apps, browsing, and multimedia are all smooth experiences. It does get a little hot, however, and Android still doesn’t feel as right for these big slates as iPadOS does. You can run apps in split-screen mode and the apps designed specifically for tablets are very nice, but that catalog is still thin compared to the competition. It’s just a good midrange tablet, but that may be all some of you need. Read our review.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.
I’m a simple guy: I see Sonic, I go zoom. There aren’t many other platformer games that give you the same sense of speed. Fortunately, you can take control of the beloved blue hedgehog in more than a dozen games with Sonic Origins Plus, a classic collection that’s down to around $20 ($20 off) at GameStop and Walmart for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.
Sonic Origins Plus includes four remastered classic titles — specifically the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD — and you can play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and other characters, depending on the game. The expansive collection also has 12 Sonic games that launched for the Sega Game Gear (which you might not know of because most of us played Game Boy back then). Purists can stick to the games’ original resolution with limited lives, but you can also toggle on a wide-screen HD mode with unlimited lives, allowing you to practice your speed-running technique without worrying about losing your rings. The games feature new stages, missions, modes, and music as well.
Sonic Origins Plus
Sonic Origins Plus remasters the first three Sonic the Hedgehog games and Sonic CD. It includes remastered graphics, new stages, additional music from other Sonic games, and more.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
More deals and discounts of note
- Eufy is currently selling the Robovac 11S Max for just $149.99 ($100 off) when you apply offer code WS24T2108111 at checkout. The aging robot vacuum is as basic as bump-and-run bots get, with an accompanying remote and no app. That said, it’s not a bad buy if all you need is a small, simple robovac with good suction that gets the job done.
- Sennheiser’s IE 200 are down to just $95.98 (about $55 off) at Amazon, which is a new all-time low. The comfortable, wired earbuds sound really good, and unlike their wireless contemporaries, they’ll last as long as the device they’re plugged into. That said, the detachable braided cable doesn’t have an inline microphone, so they’re not great for call-heavy days. You also might want to spend the extra savings on a 3.5mm dongle since many modern devices lack an audio jack. Read our review.
- You can get NuPhy’s Air75 for $99.99 ($10 off) at NuPhy. The hot-swappable wireless keyboard recently earned a spot on our list of the best mechanical keyboards for its stature, appearance, and low-profile keying. It’s an attractive centerpiece for a minimalist desk setup, and it can connect via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (or USB if you want zero latency) to Macs and Windows PCs. It ships with your choice of red, blue, or brown Gateron 2.0 switches, letting you choose the tactile feel and sound.
- Anker’s 553 USB-C Hub is available for an all-time low of $42.49 (about $28 off) from Amazon and Anker, the latter with promo code WS7DMQPDVY. The 8-in-1 dock is equipped to handle heavy workflows with dual 4K HDMI ports (up to 60Hz with one display connected or 30Hz with two), a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port with 85W passthrough charging, SD and micro SD readers, an ethernet port, and two USB-A 3.0 ports.
- Now through March 9th, Woot is selling several refurbished Apple Watches starting at $129.99. The newest models include the original Apple Watch Ultra (now $502.99), Series 7 (now $205.99), and second-gen Apple Watch SE (now $161.99). You can choose between varying sizes and colors, as well as GPS or LTE connectivity, when available. Woot says these watches have minimal cosmetic damage that’s hard to notice unless you’re looking closely, and the batteries have retained at least 85 percent of their original capacity. Each purchase comes with a one-year limited warranty, which makes it easier to take a chance.