Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches worldwide on March 21st

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching worldwide on March 21st, following a limited release over the past year. The free-to-play game will be available on both iOS and Android, with the Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps and shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and console.

The shared progression means you can earn XP mobile, and this will contribute to your player level and battle pass across mobile, PC, and console. There is shared weapon level progression, too, so you can work on weapon XP while you’re mobile and away from your TV or monitor.

Warzone Mobile players will be able to experience Verdansk in all its glory. Image: Activision

The 120-player Verdansk map will be available on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, including the Verdansk Gulag, where you have to eliminate a rival player to redeploy into the match if you got wiped out. The 48-player Rebirth Island is also available here, with Resurgence rules so you can freely respawn as long as one of your teammates is still alive.

You can also access other multiplayer Call of Duty maps, including Shipment, Scrapyard, and Shoot House — with modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and others available.

Activision has added a host of customizations for the mobile experience, too, alongside controller support if you want to avoid on-screen controls. You can also adjust the HUD and virtual joysticks, and there are even performance or graphics modes just like a console game.

Early footage from the preview version of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shows that this isn’t your regular mobile game. The level of detail and performance is comparable to console versions of Call of Duty.

Activision has spent the past year fixing bugs and gathering feedback on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile during a limited release phase in countries like Australia, Chile, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia.

“This time spent with our Limited Release players has proven invaluable with dozens of major updates, thousands of bugs fixed, and new content and features added,” says Activision.

Given that Call of Duty: Mobile was one of the biggest mobile launches ever with 100 million downloads, Warzone Mobile could be another big hit for Activision. 50 million players have already pre-registered to download Warzone Mobile.