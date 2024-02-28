Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders appear ahead of rumored July Unpacked

Samsung’s incoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone appears to have leaked in unofficial renders published on Wednesday by SmartPrix and OnLeaks, giving us our first look at the company’s latest flagship foldable. The images show a much boxier design that’s more in keeping with the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra, with squared edges in place of the softer, rounded ones adorning the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
According to Smartprix, the dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm (around 6 x 5.2 x 0.2 inches) when unfolded, making it a smidge shorter and wider than its predecessor. The inner screen reportedly measures 7.6 inches diagonally, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s front cover display coming in at approximately 6.2 inches.
Otherwise, the renders depict the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with many of the same design elements as the current Galaxy Z Fold 5, such as the familiar triple camera system on the rear. Three microphones and a speaker grill can be seen at the top of the device, with another microphone, speaker grill, and the USB-C port at the bottom. Volume controls and the power button are similarly still on the right-side, and the SIM card slot is on the left.
Samsung hasn’t announced specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but Smartprix expects the device to be running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, with a choice of 12GB and 16GB memory options and 1TB of storage. The two screens are likely to be OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Smartprix also expects the triple-camera system to include a 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto, with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
We won’t know for sure until Samsung provides some official information, which looks increasingly likely to happen at an Unpacked event in July that should include the launch of the Galaxy Ring.