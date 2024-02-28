Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders appear ahead of rumored July Unpacked

Samsung’s incoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone appears to have leaked in unofficial renders published on Wednesday by SmartPrix and OnLeaks, giving us our first look at the company’s latest flagship foldable. The images show a much boxier design that’s more in keeping with the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra, with squared edges in place of the softer, rounded ones adorning the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

According to Smartprix, the dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm (around 6 x 5.2 x 0.2 inches) when unfolded, making it a smidge shorter and wider than its predecessor. The inner screen reportedly measures 7.6 inches diagonally, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s front cover display coming in at approximately 6.2 inches.

Otherwise, the renders depict the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with many of the same design elements as the current Galaxy Z Fold 5, such as the familiar triple camera system on the rear. Three microphones and a speaker grill can be seen at the top of the device, with another microphone, speaker grill, and the USB-C port at the bottom. Volume controls and the power button are similarly still on the right-side, and the SIM card slot is on the left.

Samsung hasn’t announced specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but Smartprix expects the device to be running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, with a choice of 12GB and 16GB memory options and 1TB of storage. The two screens are likely to be OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Smartprix also expects the triple-camera system to include a 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto, with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front.