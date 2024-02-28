Tubi’s new redesign wants to push you down the rabbit hole

Tubi knows that people fire up its app just to see what happens to be streaming rather than to search for one specific thing, and the platform is trying to embrace that reality about itself in the form of a playful new brand identity.

Today, Tubi began rolling out a new look and feel for its login-free service that’s meant to emphasize how the streamer wants viewers falling down rabbit holes as they search through the thousands of films and series it has to offer. That was also the concept behind Tubi’s 2023 Super Bowl ad in which people were thrown down literal holes by anthropomorphic rabbits, and while the new branding is nowhere near as unsettling, chief marketing officer Nicole Parlapiano said in a press release that it’s meant to convey a similarly “fun, bold and engaging” energy.

Along with a fresh yellow logo and a bouncy splash animation, Tubi’s redesign introduces a new signature musical cue that sings out the platform’s name and an overall design language focused on a shade of purple the company likes to refer to as “turple.” Speaking to Vulture, Parlapiano stressed that while the rabbit hole concept is something Tubi has been trying to push with its marketing for a while, up until now, “Tubi was not Tubi-ing in its proper form everywhere.”