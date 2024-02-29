Sony’s new ‘slim’ PlayStation 5 is already on sale with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

PlayStation 5 sales have already surpassed 50 million units — a solid figure for a console that has rarely received a substantial price drop since it arrived on the scene more than three years ago. If you have yet to pick up Sony’s latest console, however, Best Buy is now offering the new PS5 “slim” with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $449.99 ($50 off), which marks the first discount we’ve seen on the bundle.

The revised PS5 isn’t all that different from Sony’s standard disc-based offering. The midcycle refresh is slightly smaller and more refined, and it tackles all the same games as the original models at the same 4K graphical fidelity. The biggest change is the detachable disc drive — which you can easily remove and attach without any tools — and a modest spec bump to 1TB of built-in storage (up from 825GB on the OG model). It also features a rearranged port selection, with two front-facing USB-C ports as opposed to a single USB-C and USB-A.

Having picked up a Keychron Q1 Pro for around $200 last year, I will be the first to admit that mechanical keyboards are a capital-C Choice, one that can easily destroy your wallet and even your mortgage payment if you’re not careful. Not all mech boards will cost you an arm and leg, however. The Keychron C3 Pro is a good example of a budget board that can be had for very little, especially since it’s nearly matching its all-time low at Amazon, where you can pick it up through March 3rd with either red or brown switches for $29.91 (about $7 off).

As you might expect based on the price, the budget-friendly C3 Pro is all about compromises. The wired, tenkeyless starter board isn’t outfitted with hot-swappable switches or premium PBT keycaps, though it does provide an enjoyable typing experience, red backlighting, and the ability to easily toggle between Windows and macOS. It’s also relatively sturdy — which, frankly, can be hard to find at this price point — and supports QMK, a type of open-source firmware for keyboards. The latter means it’s pretty simple to adjust the keyboard’s lighting effects, assign custom macros, and remap keys using the VIA app, letting you customize the board to your liking that much easier.

It’s certainly not going to offer the look and feel of some of the more premium models out there, but for $30, the tradeoffs make sense.

More deals, discounts, and ways to save