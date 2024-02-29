Now it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s turn to leak in unofficial renders

Yesterday was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, now it’s the Z Flip 6’s turn to have its alleged design leak in a series of unofficial renders from OnLeaks and SmartPrix ahead of its rumored July unveiling.
While the overall form-factor of the device is similar to last year’s Z Flip 5, including a 6.7-inch inner folding display and 3.4-inch cover screen, SmartPrix reports that its thickness could increase from 6.9mm to 7.4mm, prompting speculation about what the extra internal space could be used for. The front-running theory comes from a GalaxyClub report from last year, which said the Z Flip 6’s battery capacity could increase from 3,700mAh to 4,000mAh. It’s a move that could (hopefully) address the so-so battery life we experienced on the Z Flip 5.
Other specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a return of the dual camera setup from last year. SmartPrix reports that they’ll once again both have 12-megapixel resolutions. GalaxyClub earlier reported that Samsung was testing the inclusion of a 50-megapixel main camera in the Z Flip 6, but it’s unclear if it’ll make it to the final device. Available colors include light purple and mint green.
Although it’s impossible to tell from the renders, you have to imagine that Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features is going to make an appearance on its upcoming foldables. What’s less clear is whether there’ll be any new AI tools, or whether the features will be similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S24.