Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Apple’s latest AirPods have fallen to some of their best prices to date

Apple’s latest AirPods have fallen to some of their best prices to date

/

In fact, the third-gen AirPods are matching their Black Friday pricing.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The third-gen AirPods resting on a laptop on a desk.
Unlike their predecessor, the third-gen AirPods offer IPX4 water resistance.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds in the world, so it’s a safe bet your valentine will love receiving them as a gift. Fortunately, Apple’s two most affordable models — the third-gen AirPods and their second-gen predecessor — have returned to some of their best prices to date. The third-gen model is available for $139.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target with a Lightning charging case or at Costco for $139.99 with a MagSafe case. Meanwhile, the last-gen AirPods, which don’t offer MagSafe charging, are down to $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Apple AirPods in front of Audeze MX4

AirPods (second-gen) with Lightning charging case

$12930% off
$90

These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup.

$90 at Amazon$90 at Walmart$90 at Best Buy

Related

For those who don’t need active noise cancellation, Apple’s entry-level earbuds are terrific. They integrate well with other iOS devices, allowing you to quickly switch between devices, tap into Siri hands-free, and take advantage of other exclusive perks. No matter which you buy, you’ll also enjoy great voice and sound quality, along with long battery life. The main difference between the two is that the third-gen AirPods offer extras like IPX4 water resistance, so they can handle sweaty workouts better, along with deeper Find My integration. They also feature better audio quality, with support for newer features like head-tracking spatial audio.

Read our reviews of the third-gen AirPods and the second-gen AirPods.

AirPods (third-gen) with Lightning charging case

$17018% off
$140

Apple’s third-gen AirPods have a new design and sound significantly better than their predecessors. They also add new features like head tracking for spatial audio.

$140 at Amazon$140 at Best Buy$140 at Target

More from Deals