Apple’s latest AirPods have fallen to some of their best prices to date

Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds in the world, so it’s a safe bet your valentine will love receiving them as a gift. Fortunately, Apple’s two most affordable models — the third-gen AirPods and their second-gen predecessor — have returned to some of their best prices to date. The third-gen model is available for $139.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target with a Lightning charging case or at Costco for $139.99 with a MagSafe case. Meanwhile, the last-gen AirPods, which don’t offer MagSafe charging, are down to $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.