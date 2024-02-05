Apple’s latest AirPods have fallen to some of their best prices to date

Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds in the world, so it’s a safe bet your valentine will love receiving them as a gift. Fortunately, Apple’s two most affordable models — the third-gen AirPods and their second-gen predecessor — have returned to some of their best prices to date. The third-gen model is available for $139.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target with a Lightning charging case or at Costco for $139.99 with a MagSafe case. Meanwhile, the last-gen AirPods, which don’t offer MagSafe charging, are down to $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup.
For those who don’t need active noise cancellation, Apple’s entry-level earbuds are terrific. They integrate well with other iOS devices, allowing you to quickly switch between devices, tap into Siri hands-free, and take advantage of other exclusive perks. No matter which you buy, you’ll also enjoy great voice and sound quality, along with long battery life. The main difference between the two is that the third-gen AirPods offer extras like IPX4 water resistance, so they can handle sweaty workouts better, along with deeper Find My integration. They also feature better audio quality, with support for newer features like head-tracking spatial audio.
Read our reviews of the third-gen AirPods and the second-gen AirPods.
AirPods (third-gen) with Lightning charging case
Apple’s third-gen AirPods have a new design and sound significantly better than their predecessors. They also add new features like head tracking for spatial audio.