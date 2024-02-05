1Password is down, preventing some users from logging in

1Password says it’s looking into reports that users are unable to log in to the app. The company’s status page says the issue “is currently impacting sign-ins to the 1Password web interface” and is affecting users in Europe, the US, Canada, and elsewhere.

A chart on the company’s status page shows issues with Single Sign On have hit the company’s US / global users and European users, but not Enterprise and Canadian ones. Problems with sign-in, syncing items across devices, and saving passwords are known to be affecting users in all regions.

1Password posted about the outage at 11:36AM ET. We discovered there was an issue soon after that at The Verge, when one of our writers was being repeatedly bombarded by his browser extension asking him to log in. But the login problem doesn’t seem to be universal, as I was able to sign in without issue.