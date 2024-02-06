Spotify subscribers rise to 236 million after record year

Spotify now boasts 236 million Premium subscribers, a 4 percent increase over last quarter, while its total number of monthly active users rose 5 percent to 602 million. The announcement came as part of its fourth quarter earnings release, which covers the three months ending on December 31st. Over the course of 2023, Spotify’s userbase and premium subscribers grew by 113 and 31 million, respectively, setting records for the company.

The results cap off a year that included both cost-cutting and price increases for the world’s largest audio streaming service. Last December the company announced it would be laying off 17 percent of its workforce, or over 1,500 people, in what was its third major round of layoffs in 2023. Spotify also increased its prices in the US and other markets around the world earlier in to year, which notably saw the monthly cost of a Premium subscription rise to $10.99 after over a decade costing $9.99.

A breakdown of Spotify’s subscriber increases. Image: Spotify

Despite the drive towards efficiency, Spotify posted a quarterly loss of €70 million (around $75 million), down from a profit of €65 million ($70 million) in Q3. But this was an improvement over the €270 million loss (around $290 million) it posted in the same quarter the previous year. Its net loss stood at €532 million (around $570 million) for the whole of 2023. But average revenue per user was up, and now sits at €4.60, versus €4.34 last quarter and €4.55 in the same quarter a year earlier. Advertising revenue also rose to €501 million (around $538 million) in the quarter, which the Wall Street Journal notes is an all-time high.

Spotify has made news recently for its continued criticism of Apple’s App Store policies, including the Core Technology Fee it plans to charge developers who want to distribute apps in alternative App Stores in the EU, and the 27 percent commission it’s charging on alternative payments in the US. It’s unclear if this tense relationship had anything to do with Spotify declining to make its service available on Apple’s new Vision Pro headset at launch, even via its existing iPad app.

Beyond music, Apple’s podcasting and audiobook initiatives continue, although the company has adjusted its approaches in recent months. It recently renewed its deal with Joe Rogan, though has said it’ll now allow his podcast to be distributed via other podcasting platforms. And on the audiobooks side, the streaming service is now allowing Premium subscribers to access 15 hours of audiobook content as part of their subscription, after previously selling it exclusively as an on-demand extra.