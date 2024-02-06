You can score a rare discount on Apple’s AirTags

Gadgets that make life easier in a ton of ways without costing a fortune are my favorites, which is why I love location trackers like Apple’s AirTags. The tiny trackers function like a second pair of eyes, helping my loved ones and me keep tabs on just about anything — suitcases, keys, remotes, pets, parked cars, wandering toddlers, you name it. And right now, you can buy a four-pack for about $79 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which factors out to $19.75 a pop. You can also buy a single AirTag for $24 at Amazon and Walmart, which is just a penny more than its price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For iPhone owners, there’s simply no better location tracker on the market. The AirTag can tap into Apple’s vast Find My system and comes equipped with Apple’s ultra wideband (UWB) chip, which allows for impressively precise tracking. And if you want multiple pairs of eyes to keep tabs on your valuables, you can now share the tracker with up to five people thanks to iOS 17. It’s not all just iOS tricks, either; Apple’s item trackers come with other useful perks, including IP67 water and dust resistance and user-replaceable batteries.

The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A may not offer the same high-end camera array and display tech as the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, but for the price, it’s a pretty good value. For $374, you get an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and an impressive dual-camera system. You also get wireless charging support and a moderately fast 90Hz refresh rate, which is something Google’s previous A-series phones lacked. The 7A also runs on Android 14 like the Pixel 8, which means you can take advantage of the new lock screen customizations and sign in to third-party apps with your fingerprint. Bear in mind, however, that the 7A’s software will go out of date faster than the newer Pixel and Galaxy phones, which promise a whopping seven years of software updates.