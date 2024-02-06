You can score a rare discount on Apple’s AirTags

Gadgets that make life easier in a ton of ways without costing a fortune are my favorites, which is why I love location trackers like Apple’s AirTags. The tiny trackers function like a second pair of eyes, helping my loved ones and me keep tabs on just about anything — suitcases, keys, remotes, pets, parked cars, wandering toddlers, you name it. And right now, you can buy a four-pack for about $79 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which factors out to $19.75 a pop. You can also buy a single AirTag for $24 at Amazon and Walmart, which is just a penny more than its price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
For iPhone owners, there’s simply no better location tracker on the market. The AirTag can tap into Apple’s vast Find My system and comes equipped with Apple’s ultra wideband (UWB) chip, which allows for impressively precise tracking. And if you want multiple pairs of eyes to keep tabs on your valuables, you can now share the tracker with up to five people thanks to iOS 17. It’s not all just iOS tricks, either; Apple’s item trackers come with other useful perks, including IP67 water and dust resistance and user-replaceable batteries.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTag is unobtrusive, waterproof, and taps into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 might offer tons of neat tricks, but it will also set you back at least $650, which is a lot if you just need a good Android phone that nails the basics. Thankfully, though, you can grab an unlocked Google Pixel 7A with 128GB of storage for just $374 ($125 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. This is the first time we’ve seen the phone drop to this price since Black Friday and matches its all-time low.
The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A may not offer the same high-end camera array and display tech as the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, but for the price, it’s a pretty good value. For $374, you get an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and an impressive dual-camera system. You also get wireless charging support and a moderately fast 90Hz refresh rate, which is something Google’s previous A-series phones lacked. The 7A also runs on Android 14 like the Pixel 8, which means you can take advantage of the new lock screen customizations and sign in to third-party apps with your fingerprint. Bear in mind, however, that the 7A’s software will go out of date faster than the newer Pixel and Galaxy phones, which promise a whopping seven years of software updates.
Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.
A few more worthwhile gadget deals
- The battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell, our favorite budget-friendly video doorbell, is down to $44.99 ($26 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is even better than its Black Friday price. The 1080p video doorbell offers all the basics, like support for motion detection, two-way audio, and night vision. The included Sync Module 2 hub also provides free local storage and allows for on-demand live views.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the new game based on the Avatar franchise, is available for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at an all-time low of $39.99 ($30 off) from Best Buy. In this first-person action-adventure game, you must protect the world of Pandora from threats as a Na’vi.
- The Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $79.95 ($20 off), which is its second-best price to date. The fitness tracker lacks bells and whistles like digital assistants, but it does a good job of helping you keep tabs on basic health metrics while sporting extras like irregular heart rate notifications, stress, and sleep. Plus, it features a lovely colorful OLED display along with long battery life. Read our hands-on impressions.
- The latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids, the kid-friendly version of our favorite Amazon e-reader, is down to $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $20 shy of its all-time low price and the cheapest it’s been since October. The e-reader is identical to the standard Paperwhite with a 300ppi display and IPX8 waterproofing, but it lacks ads. It also comes with a kid-friendly protective case along with an extended two-year warranty and parental controls you can turn off.
- The Roborock S8 robot vacuum is one of our favorites, and right now, it’s on sale for $519.99 ($230 off) from Best Buy and Target, which is an all-time low. The robovac comes with a mop that senses carpets and lifts itself to keep them dry. Compared to its predecessor, it also offers perks like AI obstacle avoidance, more suction, and dual rubber roller brushes.