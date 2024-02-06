YouTube is experimenting with red, blue, and green video feeds

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to filter videos on their home feed by color, creating a more visually cohesive and pleasing experience when browsing. 9to5Google and users on Lemmy have reported seeing a new prompt window appear on the YouTube mobile app, asking users if they’re “craving something new,” with options to create a video feed by red, blue, or green hues.

This is an experimental feature and hasn’t been rolled out widely. YouTube spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed to The Verge that it’s currently available to “select users on Android and iOS mobile devices.” The company did not explain why it was developing such a feature, however, or provide a timeline for when (or if) it will be widely available.

If the icons YouTube provided are any indication, there’s some wriggle room regarding what will feature under each color filter. Image: YouTube / 9to5Google

Selecting a color filter doesn’t replace your existing homepage feed. Instead, the color-coordinated results appear as a new feed option located at the top of the YouTube app. Exactly how these videos are being filtered isn’t entirely clear. It appears to be based on the most prominent colors featured in thumbnails, but may potentially be analyzing the full video to detect if that color dominates throughout. Regardless, the feature appears to be entirely an aesthetic choice as there’s nothing to otherwise connect the filtered results by theme or content.

An example of what you’d see under the red filter. There’s seemingly no themes attached to these filters aside from the main color featured on the videos. Image: YouTube / 9to5Google

While it may be an unusual way to sort videos, color harmony is a marketing strategy that can be seen across a multitude of industries. Businesses on Instagram, particularly those within fashion and beauty, often coordinate their posts to ensure their main feeds smoothly flow from one color theme to the next. Cosmetics company ColourPop is a good example of this. One widely cited study found that up to 90 percent of our assessment of products is based on color alone.