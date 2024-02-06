Disney Plus’ restrictions on password sharing are now rolling out to US subscribers

The writing’s been on the wall for months now, but Disney Plus is finally implementing measures to keep US subscribers from sharing their passwords with people who aren’t paying for the service.

Today, Disney Plus began sending out emails informing subscribers about new changes to its terms of service that will, among other things, make it harder for people to access the service using log-in credentials that aren’t actually theirs. The updated terms come a few months after Disney Plus implemented similar measures for its Canadian subscribers and just days after Hulu sent out similar notices to users about changes to its own TOS and its plans to stop password sharing in the coming weeks.

Like Hulu’s terms of service, the changes to Disney Plus’ agreement are dated January 25th and are already in effect for new customers. Per Disney Plus’ emails, existing subscribers can expect the new restrictions to go into effect on March 14th.

“We’re adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household, and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations,” the email explains.