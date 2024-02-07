The sports documentary boom from Netflix and beyond

Streaming services aren’t just getting into live sports; they’re dabbling in sports documentaries, too. Netflix started the trend when its first sports docuseries about college football leagues, Last Chance U, debuted in 2016, and the field has only exploded since then.

Netflix has built up its lineup, producing popular shows like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and The Last Dance, a docuseries that follows Michael Jordan during his time playing for the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s. Other services have followed suit, with Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing and Apple TV Plus’ Messi Meets America.

And plenty more sports documentaries are in the works. Netflix is partnering with Major League Baseball for a docuseries about the Boston Red Sox, while Apple TV Plus is working on a series about Major League Soccer. Even Paramount Plus is debuting a series about IndyCar drivers.