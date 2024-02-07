Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is coming to Disney Plus

Disney has won the streaming competition for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film. This afternoon the company announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available exclusively on the service starting March 15th.

This is being billed as “the concert film in its entirety for the first time,” since this version will include “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs that weren’t part of the theatrical film or the video-on-demand rental, which itself tacked on several bonus tracks.

The Eras Tour film grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office, enough to make it the top-selling concert film of all time. It was released for digital rental in December, and now is finally making the move to a streaming platform. It’s been available in 4K resolution on the small screen, though disappointingly The Eras Tour lacks HDR presentation — at least for now. So far, no physical media version of the film has been announced. Sorry, 4K Blu-ray fans.