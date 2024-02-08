You can stream the Super Bowl for free with this one-month Paramount Plus deal

You don’t need to sign up for a pricey cable package just to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. Plenty of streaming services from Fubo to Philo TV are offering free trials, with Paramount Plus arguably offering the best deal.

Now through February 10th, new subscribers can get a free month of ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime included when they use the code JUNE. In case you read this too late and miss that deadline, Paramount Plus will once again offer the same deal on the day of the Super Bowl itself for one day when you use the code GOAT.

The promotion means you’ll have access to a whole library of content to keep you entertained once the Big Game is over. In addition to live sports, Paramount Plus and Showtime’s catalog includes thousands of TV shows and movies such as Star Trek, 1923, Yellowjackets, Scream VI, Dexter, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and more. Just make sure to cancel your trial period before it ends to truly stream them all for free. Otherwise, you’ll end up being charged $11.99 per month.