Cowboy expands at-home e-bike services to more riders

Cowboy, the boutique Belgian maker of e-bikes, is taking the training wheels off its On-Demand offering of ad hoc services previously being tested in just a few cities.

That means owners of Cowboy e-bikes across Europe can now request flat tire fixes, bike setup, general maintenance, and the installation of child seats or rear racks right in the Cowboy app with prices starting at €69 / £69. Best of all, you don’t have to visit one of the company’s bike store partners since a technician will be dispatched directly to your doorstep. The On-Demand service is meant to complement Cowboy Care, the company’s subscription maintenance service.

Appointments can be booked and managed directly in the Cowboy app. Image: Cowboy

“It’s imperative that customers feel confident that when they invest in a Cowboy e-bike, they can service and maintain it at a time and place most convenient for them,” said Cowboy co-founder and CTO Tanguy Goretti a statement. “Continuously investing and improving our post-sales support is a huge part of our strategy this year and On-Demand is a big part of that, with more news to come in a few months time.”

The On-Demand service offering is now available nationwide in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg; as well as “the capitals region” for France, the UK, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, and Italy (including Milan); and Glasgow.

Additionally, Cowboy says it’s now partnered with 175 local bike retailers (up from about 100 last July) across Europe which currently provide over half of all customer repairs. It plans to partner with an additional 1,000 by the end of this year — which is ambitious, to say the least.