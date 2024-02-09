The best Super Bowl TV deals to upgrade your setup before kickoff

February is a star-studded month, with the Grammys, Oscar noms, and America’s biggest sporting event taking center stage. This year, the Super Bowl will play out on February 11th between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Whether you’re hosting a party for the big game or simply want to equip a spare room in your home with a new 4K set, the days leading up to the Super Bowl remain one of the best opportunities of the year to add a new TV to your wall for cheap.

You could just trek to your local big-box retailer and pick out the biggest, cheapest TV you can find, but the selection can be dizzying, and many of those sets aren’t worth the trouble (even if they only cost a couple hundred dollars). To help you make sense of it all, we’ve compiled some of the best TV deals on the top sets we recommend. We’re favoring 4K TVs from reliable brands that can show the sweat on Patrick Mahomes’ brow with crystal clear smoothness; however, all of these picks feature excellent color and top-grade image processing that’s just as suited for movies, TV shows, and gaming.

LG C3 OLED

LG no longer dominates the OLED market like it once did. In fact, some would argue that the best OLED TVs by Samsung and Sony have since surpassed them, if only by a hair. But LG’s OLED TVs are still some of the best you can buy overall and often at a better value — especially given you can snag a 65-inch LG C3 at Amazon and Best Buy right now for around $1,596.99 ($403 off). If you want something cheaper, we’d go no lower than the 48-inch model, which is down to around $996.99 ($400 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. If you have a bigger space to fill, you can even grab an 83-inch panel for around $3,796.99 ($1,600 off) at Amazon and Best Buy (the latter is even throwing in a $300 gift card to sweeten the deal).

We’d also suggest checking out BuyDig, which sells the LG C3 for comparable prices but does so with an extended four-year warranty and a Visa gift card worth either $25 (for 42-inch, 48-inch, and 55-inch models) or $200 (77-inch and 83-inch only).

The C3 was the first TV to offer LG’s new Evo panels, which feature improved brightness and color accuracy supported by AI-powered image processing. OLED panels notoriously lack the brightness of their QLED counterparts, but the C3 narrows the gap enough that it still looks great in brightly lit rooms. It also makes up for the little it lacks in comparative luminance with deeper (virtually infinite) contrast ratios and superior light uniformity.

The C3 features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, allowing for crisp 4K gaming on newer consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It also runs the excellent webOS smart TV platform and comes with the surprisingly useful Magic Remote, which doubles up on fun with dedicated voice assistant buttons (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) and allows you to move the on-screen cursor by waving it around like a wand.

Samsung’s The Frame TV

Samsung’s The Frame TV is a solid QLED option that doubles as a potential conversation starter, as you can use it as a massive digital photo frame. The matte-finished panel, which is ideal if your viewing area causes nasty glare, can cycle through the dozens of art pieces or anything you load yourself, letting you easily add a personal touch to your space.

As of right now, Woot is offering the best price we’re seeing on the 2022 model, with the 43-inch panel going for $727.99 ($270 off) and the massive 85-inch offering going for $2,697.99 ($1,600 off). The 65-inch model is also down to $1,397.99 at Woot ($603 off), whereas traditional retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are only offering the mid-tier panel for around $1,599.99 ($400 off).

The Frame includes a mount designed to help it sit flush on your wall and ships with black stylized borders (which you can customize with aftermarket alternatives) to give it a natural look among your home’s other decor. Despite its artsy qualities, the display isn’t exactly picture-perfect. It lacks niceties like local dimming, and Samsung still refuses to play ball with Dolby Vision, which could be a nonstarter if you’re heavily into movies or TV shows. Gamers should appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports, however, and the 4K panel still pushes great visuals despite the aforementioned drawbacks.

Sony Bravia X90L

If you’re partial to Sony and want a quality TV with a price tag that doesn’t resemble a mortgage payment, the Bravia X90L is worth a look. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the 55-inch model for around $998 ($200 off), while the larger 65-inch model is going for around $1,098 ($200 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. As for other sizes, you can pick up the 75-inch model for around $1,498 at Amazon and Best Buy or the 85-inch model for around $1,998 at Amazon and Best Buy, both of which are $500 off.

The X90L is considered the entry-level model in Sony’s TV lineup, but thanks to the company’s XR engine, it offers some of the best visual processing out there. The QLED panel features full-array local dimming to help preserve detail in darker scenes, and although it doesn’t quite measure up to the OLED-rivaling Mini LED panel on the X93L, it’s as good as you’ll find for the money.

Sony employs Google’s TV software for hands-free Google Assistant and more video apps than you can probably handle, and the X90L supports both Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced. The TV also pairs perfectly with the PS5 thanks to two HDMI 2.1 ports that enable all the features needed to support the console’s power, along with automatic HDR tone mapping enhancements and picture modes based on whatever game you’re playing.

Hisense U8K

If you’re not hip to Hisense, let us catch you up. The value brand has been around since before many of us were born but only entered the US as a serious TV manufacturer in the last half-decade. Its explosive debut was carried by a line of affordable, well-built TVs with very good picture quality. Its TVs now command prime real estate in electronics stores with sets like the Hisense U8K, which is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy in the 55-inch configuration for around $697.98 ($400 off). The 65-inch panel is also on sale for around $897.98 at Amazon and Best Buy, while the bigger 75-inch model is going for around $1,297.98 at Amazon and Best Buy.

We wouldn’t fault you for thinking the Hisense U8K was an 8K TV with a name like that, but it’s actually a 4K model with a list of features that other manufacturers typically charge a premium for. It features a Mini LED panel with full-array local dimming, along with support for HDMI 2.1 and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and Google’s terrific TV software, in addition to Apple’s AirPlay 2. For what it’s worth, The Verge’s Chris Welch is a home theater expert and reviews TVs for a living, and the similarly specced U8H impressed him enough to earn his hard-earned dollars.

TCL QM8

Much like Hisense, TCL was a laggard entrant to the US market but has since cemented its spot as a budget-conscious brand. It produces TVs with sharp, vibrant image quality and features that its biggest competitors charge a much larger premium for. The TCL QM8, for example, is the only TV on this list with an integrated subwoofer, and you can get a 65-inch model right now for $899.99 ($400 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s also available in a 75-inch size for around $1,298 ($500 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or in the 85-inch configuration for around $1,798 ($600 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

There’s much more to like under the hood, too, such as a Mini LED panel capable of 2,000-nit peak brightness, 2,300 local dimming zones, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate for gaming. It supports Google TV, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X support as well as integration with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Home. It has a couple of uncommon tricks, too, including Bluetooth support for personal listening and Wi-Fi 6 radios for improved network speed and stability.

