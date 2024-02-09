This Anker charging station can power up to eight devices and is on sale for $60

Owning a gazillion gadgets is fun and all, but owning a gazillion chargers is a nuisance. Thankfully, Anker’s orb-like 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) functions as both a magnetic charging stand and an 8-in-1 power strip — one that’s currently on sale for an all-time low. Right now, the top-notch magnetic charger is available in white at Amazon and Anker (with code WSTD1GK4FM1G) for $59.99 ($40 off) or from the latter retailer in black for $10 more.

In addition to acting as a sturdy phone stand, Anker’s unique gadget features a magnetic Qi charger that supplies MagSafe-equipped iPhones with up to 7.5W of power. It also features two USB-C ports and four USB-A ports that output up to 65W of power combined, which is enough to charge a smaller MacBook Pro. What’s more, the stand features three AC ports, so you simultaneously power everything from tablets and external monitors to your desk lamp. Plus, it’s half the price of the newer MagGo Magnetic Charging Station, which offers many of the same features but supplies faster Qi2 (up to 15W) speeds when used with an iPhone 13, 14, or 15.

Unlike its predecessor, the latest Echo Show 8 functions as a Matter controller, a Zigbee hub, and a Thread border router. The display also features better sound quality than the prior model and supports up to four widgets at a time, so you can just as easily control a wide range of smart home devices with the device’s eight-inch touchscreen as you can your voice. It’s an excellent Alexa-enabled smart display as well, which means you can use it to play music, stream shows, and make video calls to other Echo devices.