This Anker charging station can power up to eight devices and is on sale for $60

Owning a gazillion gadgets is fun and all, but owning a gazillion chargers is a nuisance. Thankfully, Anker’s orb-like 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) functions as both a magnetic charging stand and an 8-in-1 power strip — one that’s currently on sale for an all-time low. Right now, the top-notch magnetic charger is available in white at Amazon and Anker (with code WSTD1GK4FM1G) for $59.99 ($40 off) or from the latter retailer in black for $10 more.
In addition to acting as a sturdy phone stand, Anker’s unique gadget features a magnetic Qi charger that supplies MagSafe-equipped iPhones with up to 7.5W of power. It also features two USB-C ports and four USB-A ports that output up to 65W of power combined, which is enough to charge a smaller MacBook Pro. What’s more, the stand features three AC ports, so you simultaneously power everything from tablets and external monitors to your desk lamp. Plus, it’s half the price of the newer MagGo Magnetic Charging Station, which offers many of the same features but supplies faster Qi2 (up to 15W) speeds when used with an iPhone 13, 14, or 15.
Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)
The orb-shaped Anker MagGo combines a desktop magnetic wireless charging stand for newer iPhone models with a three-outlet power strip. It also has multiple USB-C and USB-A ports and a total of 65W of power output.
From the colorful Echo Pop to the wall-mountable Echo Show 15, Amazon is discounting a bunch of smart speakers and displays ahead of Valentine’s Day. The third-gen Echo Show 8 is also on sale as part of the promo, which drops it to an all-time low of $89.99 ($80 off) with a free Sengled smart bulb. If you prefer a different retailer, you can also buy Amazon’s latest smart display at Best Buy by itself for $89.99.
Unlike its predecessor, the latest Echo Show 8 functions as a Matter controller, a Zigbee hub, and a Thread border router. The display also features better sound quality than the prior model and supports up to four widgets at a time, so you can just as easily control a wide range of smart home devices with the device’s eight-inch touchscreen as you can your voice. It’s an excellent Alexa-enabled smart display as well, which means you can use it to play music, stream shows, and make video calls to other Echo devices.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (third-gen)
Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 features spatial audio and room adaptation software for improved audio quality. It also displays a different homescreen on its eight-inch display based on whether you’re standing near it or farther away.
More deals to wrap up the week with
- The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the follow-up to the excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, are down to an all-time low of $379 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose. Unlike the last-gen 700, the QC Ultra feature a foldable design, a new spatial audio listening mode, and physical controls, as well as improved call quality and noise cancellation. Read our review.
- The Nvidia Shield TV is currently on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, while the Shield TV Pro is going for $179.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Those are some of the best deals we’ve seen on the speedy Android TV boxes, which are our favorite streaming devices for gamers thanks to their support for GeForce Now and 4K upscaling. The Pro model throws a few extra capabilities into the mix, with the ability to act as both a Plex media server and a smart home hub. Read our Nvidia Shield TV review.
- Skullcandy’s colorful Dime 2 are on sale at Woot for $14.99 ($25 off) through February 13th (or while supplies last). The second-gen earbuds don’t offer perks like active noise cancellation or wireless charging, but for $15, they offer a great feature set that includes decent sound, IPX4 water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking.
- You can pick up a four-pack of Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (EP25) for $22.98 ($7 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. The energy-monitoring plugs don’t require smart hubs and are almost identical to our favorite smart plug, the KP125M, except they don’t support the new Matter standard. Still, they’re compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to add smarts to lights and other traditional gadgets.
- Lego’s Tales of the Space Age set is down to $43.05 ($7 off) at Amazon and Walmart, which is one of its better prices to date. Inspired by 1980s sci-fi films and books, the set comes with 688 Lego bricks you can use to build spacecraft and a variety of celestial bodies — including Ursa Major, Cepheus, and a number of well-known constellations you can display as home decor.