Peacock will stream the Chinese adaptation of The Three-Body Problem

Another adaptation of Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem will be streaming for English audiences. While Netflix’s 3 Body Problem is set to premiere on March 21st, today, Peacock announced that it has acquired rights to the original Chinese adaptation, dubbed simply Three-Body. And it’s coming very soon — the series premieres on February 10th.

Three-Body was produced by Tencent and originally premiered in China last year, and the Peacock version will be available in the original Chinese with English subtitles. Given that they’re adaptations, 3 Body Problem and Three-Body will follow the same story, but the Chinese adaptation appears to be much more expansive; it spans 30 episodes in total, compared to eight episodes for the Netflix series.

For the uninitiated, The Three-Body Problem is the first book in Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, and it covers... well, let’s just say, a lot of ground. Here’s the official description from Peacock:

After a spate of mysterious deaths in the scientific community, a nanomaterials expert, a counterterrorism detective, and a grieving mother team up to uncover the truth of how a popular alien world VR video game connects the deaths to the dark days of China’s Cultural Revolution, and to the fate of the world.