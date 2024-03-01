You can pick up Apple’s iPad Magic Keyboard for under $200 right now

Years ago, I was firmly in the camp that swore “an iPad can’t be your primary computer,” mainly because iPadOS wasn’t nearly as conducive to a professional workflow as it is now. I can’t say the same with the latest iPads, though, especially when paired with a Magic Keyboard. Many rightfully balked at their $299.99 and $349.99 starting prices, but now through March 9th, Woot is offering new open-box Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro and newer iPad Airs with a 90-day warranty in white for $189.99 ($110 off). You can also grab one that’s compatible with third-gen or later 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in white or black for $199.99 ($150 off).
Apple’s Magic Keyboard uses strong magnets to keep your iPad propped up. It almost appears as though it’s levitating when viewing it from the front, and the weight of its sturdy base is balanced well enough that you can use it in your lap without fear of it tipping over. It has a roomy trackpad, backlit scissor keys with 1mm travel and a very satisfying feel, and passthrough charging to free up the iPad’s lone USB-C port for accessories. It also adds a bit of protection to the iPad when closed, but beware that the edges are still prone to damage if you drop it.
Before you spring for Apple’s official keyboard, it’s worth noting that Apple is expected to announce several new iPads later this month. Due to potential hardware changes, it sounds like these Magic Keyboards won’t be compatible with the new models. If you know you’ll want one of Apple’s newer slates, we’d recommend passing on this deal for now.
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air lets you angle the tablet to your liking. It also provides a USB-C port for keeping it charged, though that port doesn’t support data transfer.
Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch iPad Pro)
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro lets you angle the tablet how you see fit. It also provides a USB-C port, backlit keys, and a trackpad.
Robot vacuums with mopping capabilities are becoming commonplace, but many aren’t worth the hassle. You often have to change cleaning pads or empty and refill the water reservoirs yourself. The DreameBot L20 Ultra — our favorite mopping robot vacuum — dares to be different, as it can automatically adapt depending on the task. You’ll have to pay handsomely for that kind of autonomy, but Verge readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount to make the purchase more manageable. Right now, Dreame’s luxe robovac is down to $1,019 ($180 off) at Wellbots with offer code 180VERGEVAC.
Thanks to its 7,000 Pa of suction power, the DreameBot L20 is one of the best performing models when it comes to eating dirt. It also has broad-size dual oscillating mopping pads that offer more cleaning potential than most other robovac / mop hybrids, making the L20 ideal for more than just fresh spills and regular maintenance. Its self-lifting pads allow it to transition between cleaning carpet and hard floors seamlessly, and it has great baseboard coverage thanks to auto-extending brushes.
It also empties and refills its water at the included charging base, in addition to cleaning and drying the mop pads. The lidar navigation system with AI object avoidance and room mapping keeps it on task, too. It’s like a low-maintenance, high-tech pet that can pick up after actual pets and knows almost every trick in the book.
DreameBot L20 Ultra
The high-end DreameBot is the least hands-on vacuum / mop you can buy. It can remove and reattach its oscillating mopping pads, wash and dry them, refill its water tank, and empty the bin. It can also do the splits with its mops to clean your baseboards better. Wellbots is currently offering a $180 coupon for Verge readers thanks to promo code 180VERGEVAC.
Five other deals to kick off the month
- Anker’s new Qi2-compatible chargers are now available, but older devices like the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) are still worth a look. The portable 5,000mAh charger may not be as fast as Anker’s new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank — it can only supply up to 7.5W of power, after all — but it’s still one of our favorite MagSafe-compatible chargers, one that’s currently down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Walmart. You can also buy it from Anker for the same price with offer code WS7DDENYYW, which is good for the next two days.
- Best Buy is discounting a Philips Hue starter kit containing three color A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a wall-mountable dimmer switch for $119.99 ($50 off). The kit has everything you need to get your first taste of smart home and automation fun. The dimmer doesn’t require electrical rewiring, either — it attaches to the mount magnetically, and you can carry it around the house like a remote. Philips Hue works nicely with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings, and you can add more pieces once you’ve outgrown it (up to 50 total).
- The Roku Ultra, one of the few 4K Roku players with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, is going for around $79 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The rounded streaming box lets you choose between Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity, and it comes with the rechargeable Voice Remote Pro that includes a remote locator, shortcuts to popular streaming apps, and a pair of earbuds in the box for private listening when plugged into its side; it also supports Bluetooth, if you prefer using wireless listening.
- AEW: Fight Forever is down to $19.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy for the PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. It’s the upstart wrestling promotion’s first game, so it’s admittedly a little thin on features and roster inclusions compared to WWE 2K titles. But it has fun gameplay reminiscent of the classic N64 wrestling games by AKI, and it’s the only way you can play an authentic version of Chris Jericho in his bubbly phase.
- The 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless Controller is one of the best we’ve tested for the Switch. You can pick one up that works with your Windows PC, Android device, or Raspberry Pi as well, with Amazon and Best Buy offering it in white with a charging dock for $38.99 ($11 off). It connects to your PC using a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, and you can reconfigure its buttons (which include two back paddles) and make custom macros using 8BitDo’s software.