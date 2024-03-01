You can pick up Apple’s iPad Magic Keyboard for under $200 right now

Years ago, I was firmly in the camp that swore “an iPad can’t be your primary computer,” mainly because iPadOS wasn’t nearly as conducive to a professional workflow as it is now. I can’t say the same with the latest iPads, though, especially when paired with a Magic Keyboard. Many rightfully balked at their $299.99 and $349.99 starting prices, but now through March 9th, Woot is offering new open-box Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro and newer iPad Airs with a 90-day warranty in white for $189.99 ($110 off). You can also grab one that’s compatible with third-gen or later 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in white or black for $199.99 ($150 off).

Apple’s Magic Keyboard uses strong magnets to keep your iPad propped up. It almost appears as though it’s levitating when viewing it from the front, and the weight of its sturdy base is balanced well enough that you can use it in your lap without fear of it tipping over. It has a roomy trackpad, backlit scissor keys with 1mm travel and a very satisfying feel, and passthrough charging to free up the iPad’s lone USB-C port for accessories. It also adds a bit of protection to the iPad when closed, but beware that the edges are still prone to damage if you drop it.

Before you spring for Apple’s official keyboard, it’s worth noting that Apple is expected to announce several new iPads later this month. Due to potential hardware changes, it sounds like these Magic Keyboards won’t be compatible with the new models. If you know you’ll want one of Apple’s newer slates, we’d recommend passing on this deal for now.

Apple Magic Keyboard (11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air) $ 190 $ 300 37 % off $ 190 $ 190 $ 300 37 % off Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air lets you angle the tablet to your liking. It also provides a USB-C port for keeping it charged, though that port doesn’t support data transfer. $190 at Woot

Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch iPad Pro) $ 200 $ 350 43 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 350 43 % off Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro lets you angle the tablet how you see fit. It also provides a USB-C port, backlit keys, and a trackpad. $200 at Woot

Robot vacuums with mopping capabilities are becoming commonplace, but many aren’t worth the hassle. You often have to change cleaning pads or empty and refill the water reservoirs yourself. The DreameBot L20 Ultra — our favorite mopping robot vacuum — dares to be different, as it can automatically adapt depending on the task. You’ll have to pay handsomely for that kind of autonomy, but Verge readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount to make the purchase more manageable. Right now, Dreame’s luxe robovac is down to $1,019 ($180 off) at Wellbots with offer code 180VERGEVAC.

Thanks to its 7,000 Pa of suction power, the DreameBot L20 is one of the best performing models when it comes to eating dirt. It also has broad-size dual oscillating mopping pads that offer more cleaning potential than most other robovac / mop hybrids, making the L20 ideal for more than just fresh spills and regular maintenance. Its self-lifting pads allow it to transition between cleaning carpet and hard floors seamlessly, and it has great baseboard coverage thanks to auto-extending brushes.

It also empties and refills its water at the included charging base, in addition to cleaning and drying the mop pads. The lidar navigation system with AI object avoidance and room mapping keeps it on task, too. It’s like a low-maintenance, high-tech pet that can pick up after actual pets and knows almost every trick in the book.

DreameBot L20 Ultra $ 1019 $ 1500 32 % off $ 1019 $ 1019 $ 1500 32 % off The high-end DreameBot is the least hands-on vacuum / mop you can buy. It can remove and reattach its oscillating mopping pads, wash and dry them, refill its water tank, and empty the bin. It can also do the splits with its mops to clean your baseboards better. Wellbots is currently offering a $180 coupon for Verge readers thanks to promo code 180VERGEVAC. $1019 at Wellbots (with code 180VERGEVAC)$1100 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)