Meta says it’s deleting all Oculus accounts at the end of the month

If you still haven’t migrated your Oculus account to a Meta one, you might want to do that soon. In an email sent to users, the company says it will delete Oculus accounts on March 29th, 2024, preventing you from reactivating or retrieving your apps, in-app purchases, store credits, and more. You’ll lose your achievements, friends list, and any content created with your Oculus account if you don’t migrate to a Meta account before then.

Oculus accounts have been on the way out since 2020, when the company then known as Facebook started requiring new users to sign up with Facebook accounts instead. However, it added the ability to create a Meta account in 2022, offering an alternative to users who didn’t want to link their Facebook account to their Quest headset. Meta stopped letting users log in to their Oculus accounts in January 2023. If you’ve got a Quest gathering dust in a drawer somewhere, now’s your last chance to migrate your Oculus account to a Meta one.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

You can migrate your account by heading to this page and signing up for a Meta account with the same email you’ve used for Oculus. From there, you’ll be able to access all of the same games, data, and other purchases saved to your Oculus account.

Several of us here at The Verge received the email, including a couple of my colleagues who have already converted their Oculus accounts to Meta. It’s not clear whether Meta sent these emails by mistake or if there’s any action Meta account holders will need to take. The Verge reached out to Meta with a request for more information but didn’t immediately hear back.