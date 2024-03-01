Apple TV Plus adds over 50 movies, including some in 4K and 3D

Apple TV Plus subscribers in the US can now stream over 50 new movies from various studios, including Mad Max: Fury Road, A Star Is Born, Titanic, Con Air, The Bodyguard, Zoolander, and more. If that sounds like a random assortment of films, well, you’re not wrong. But it seems that Apple is experimenting with including some catalog content as part of its video subscription service. Normally, the appeal of Apple TV Plus centers on the company’s original programming (and increasingly, live sports).
Many of the movies can be streamed in 4K, and there are even a few — Jurassic World, Edge of Tomorrow, Gravity, and others — available in 3D for you early Apple Vision Pro adopters out there. Unfortunately, international subscribers won’t be getting a similar batch of movies at this time.
Even for US subscribers, there’s a pretty short window to dive into this collection. Some of the films expire at the end of March, and all will be gone by the time April comes to a close. Sigmund Judge has the full details on Threads.
Below is the list of what’s now streamable on Apple TV Plus. To find the movies, look for a “Great Movies on Apple TV Plus” banner at the top of the app.
- 21 Jump Street
- 300
- The Accountant
- American Sniper
- Argo
- Bad Boys
- Black Hawk Down
- The Bodyguard
- Captain Phillips
- Catch Me If You Can
- Con Air
- Draft Day
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Failure to Launch
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast Five
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Fight Club
- Good Burger
- Gravity
- Horrible Bosses
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- The Hurt Locker
- I Am Legend
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Knocked Up
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Mean Girls
- Men in Black
- Minority Report
- No Strings Attached
- The Prestige
- The Proposal
- Old School
- Saving Private Ryan
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Beyond
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Titanic
- Training Day
- Troy
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Wyatt Earp
- Zodiac
- Zombieland
- Zoolander
Apple last raised the price of Apple TV Plus back in October, taking the service from $6.99 monthly up to $9.99 per month. If it ever climbs higher than that, Apple might be well served to make this catalog side of the service more permanent.