Apple TV Plus adds over 50 movies, including some in 4K and 3D

Apple TV Plus subscribers in the US can now stream over 50 new movies from various studios, including Mad Max: Fury Road, A Star Is Born, Titanic, Con Air, The Bodyguard, Zoolander, and more. If that sounds like a random assortment of films, well, you’re not wrong. But it seems that Apple is experimenting with including some catalog content as part of its video subscription service. Normally, the appeal of Apple TV Plus centers on the company’s original programming (and increasingly, live sports).

Many of the movies can be streamed in 4K, and there are even a few — Jurassic World, Edge of Tomorrow, Gravity, and others — available in 3D for you early Apple Vision Pro adopters out there. Unfortunately, international subscribers won’t be getting a similar batch of movies at this time.

Even for US subscribers, there’s a pretty short window to dive into this collection. Some of the films expire at the end of March, and all will be gone by the time April comes to a close. Sigmund Judge has the full details on Threads.

Below is the list of what’s now streamable on Apple TV Plus. To find the movies, look for a “Great Movies on Apple TV Plus” banner at the top of the app.

21 Jump Street

300

The Accountant

American Sniper

Argo

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

The Bodyguard

Captain Phillips

Catch Me If You Can

Con Air

Draft Day

Edge of Tomorrow

Failure to Launch

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fight Club

Good Burger

Gravity

Horrible Bosses

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Hurt Locker

I Am Legend

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Knocked Up

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mean Girls

Men in Black

Minority Report

No Strings Attached

The Prestige

The Proposal

Old School

Saving Private Ryan

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Training Day

Troy

Two Weeks Notice

The Wolf of Wall Street

Wyatt Earp

Zodiac

Zombieland

Zoolander