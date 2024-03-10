How to watch the 2024 Academy Awards

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather in the Dolby Theatre tonight for the 96th annual Academy Awards. It’s a sign things are starting to get back to normal following last year’s monthslong writers and actors strikes.

In between the award announcements, we’ll also get to see performances from several artists — including Ryan Gosling. If you want to see what this year’s ceremony has to offer, and also find out which film takes away the most Oscars, here’s what you need to know about tuning in.

When do the Oscars start?

The Oscars kick off on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, and will air from 7PM ET / 4PM PT to 10PM ET / 7PM PT.

Where can I watch the Oscars?

If you have cable or satellite, you can watch the Academy Awards on your local ABC station. You can also tune in to the Oscars from ABC’s website or app by logging in with your television provider.

Without cable, you can catch the Oscars with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream. If you’re located outside the US, you can check this list for the networks airing the Oscars by country.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Oscars for the second year in a row. This marks his fourth appearance as host, as he led the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 as well.

Several celebrities are presenting this year’s awards, too. You can expect to see Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Octavia Spencer, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Ke Huy Quan, Dwayne Johnson, and many more take the stage.

What are this year’s nominations?

This year, there are 10 nominations for Best Picture, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone are all up for awards in the best actor categories.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

What else can I expect?

One of the most exciting parts about the Academy Awards is the performances, and there will be quite a few this year:

Ryan Gosling and DJ Mark Ronson: “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell: “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Becky G: “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

Scott George and the Osage Singers: “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

Jon Batiste: “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony