Oscars 2024 winners: Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan lead the way

Like many of the movies up for Oscars, this year’s Academy Awards ran longer than most viewers probably considered reasonable. But lengthy as the ceremony was, it was marked by enough surprises to make it one one hell of a watch.

Though host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to get a few good jabs in at most of the filmmakers up for Oscars, few of the stars seemed all that phased as they took to the stage to deliver acceptance speeches that spoke to how stiff this year’s competition was. Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the night winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers — which was up for five awards total. And while Hayao Miyazaki wasn’t there to accept his award, The Boy and the Heron took home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Out of the five awards director Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall was up for, it wound up taking home Best Original Screenplay, while writer / director Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction snagged Best Adapted Screenplay.

Following a surprising bit of nudity from John Cena as he announced Poor Things’ win for Best Costume Design, The Zone of Interest writer / director Jonathan Glazer — who won Best International Feature — gave a pointed and powerful speech about the throughline between his film and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. And while Robert Downey Jr.’s Best Supporting Actor win for his Oppenheimer performance was a bit unexpected, it came as no shock as the Godzilla Minus One creative team carried their Godzilla action figures up on stage to receive awards for Best Visual Effects.

As the night went on, it became clearer and clearer that the Academy really fell in love with Poor Things, which won for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Best Actress — the second Oscar for Emma Stone, who was up against Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone. And in a profoundly unsurprising turn of events, Oppenheimer came out on top in the end as it also snagged Oscars in the Cinematography, Original Score, Best Actor, and Best Director categories.

The full list of Oscar winners can be read below:

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Directing

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

James Price and Shona Heath at the 96th Annual Oscars. Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie

“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of Actress in a Supporting Role award. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Picture