Oscars 2024 winners: Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan lead the way

/

Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also had strong showings, while Killers of the Flower Moon came up empty.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Like many of the movies up for Oscars, this year’s Academy Awards ran longer than most viewers probably considered reasonable. But lengthy as the ceremony was, it was marked by enough surprises to make it one one hell of a watch.

Though host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to get a few good jabs in at most of the filmmakers up for Oscars, few of the stars seemed all that phased as they took to the stage to deliver acceptance speeches that spoke to how stiff this year’s competition was. Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the night winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers — which was up for five awards total. And while Hayao Miyazaki wasn’t there to accept his award, The Boy and the Heron took home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Out of the five awards director Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall was up for, it wound up taking home Best Original Screenplay, while writer / director Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction snagged Best Adapted Screenplay.

Following a surprising bit of nudity from John Cena as he announced Poor Things’ win for Best Costume Design, The Zone of Interest writer / director Jonathan Glazer — who won Best International Feature —  gave a pointed and powerful speech about the throughline between his film and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. And while Robert Downey Jr.’s Best Supporting Actor win for his Oppenheimer performance was a bit unexpected, it came as no shock as the Godzilla Minus One creative team carried their Godzilla action figures up on stage to receive awards for Best Visual Effects.

As the night went on, it became clearer and clearer that the Academy really fell in love with Poor Things, which won for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Best Actress — the second Oscar for Emma Stone, who was up against Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone. And in a profoundly unsurprising turn of events, Oppenheimer came out on top in the end as it also snagged Oscars in the Cinematography, Original Score, Best Actor, and Best Director categories.

The full list of Oscar winners can be read below:

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Directing

  • Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Annette Bening — Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
  • Emma Stone — Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Colman Domingo — Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Visual Effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
96th Annual Oscars - Show
James Price and Shona Heath at the 96th Annual Oscars.
Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Production Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers’ Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest

Documentary Short Film

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Documentary Feature Film

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Original Song

  • “The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” — Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” — American Symphony
  • “What Was I Made For” — Barbie
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

Animated Short Film

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White, and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
96th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Original Score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
96th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of Actress in a Supporting Role award.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera — Barbie
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

