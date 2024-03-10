The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is coming in 2026

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge hit for Nintendo, raking in over $1 billion at the box office, so producing a follow-up movie was an easy decision to make. In a new video, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination Entertainment’s Chris Meledandri shared that the next movie is in development, with a release date set for April 3rd, 2026.

Meledandri says Illumination Studios Paris, which worked on the first film, is storyboarding the movie under the direction, once again, of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. He added that animation is starting soon. And after the movie’s April 3rd release in the US “and many other markets globally,” it will come to “select territories” throughout the rest of the month.

Miyamoto says that the movie will “have a bright and fun story” that expands on the world established in the first movie.

With the November announcement of a live-action Legend of Zelda film, we now have not one, but two confirmed movies in development based on major Nintendo intellectual properties. There’s not much information about the company’s theatrical plans for Link. Wes Ball, director of the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will helm the movie, with Avi Arad and Miyamoto producing.

Nintendo also included some gaming info, like that the Switch remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, a remaster of the 3DS Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon will be available on May 23rd and June 27th, respectively. And on March 12th, the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy collection will be expanded to include Dr. Mario for the original Game Boy and Mario Golf and Mario Tennis for the Game Boy Color.