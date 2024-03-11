JBL’s retro-style Authentics 300 smart speaker has dropped to an all-time low

There aren’t a lot of smart speakers on the market that support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously, which is one of the reasons the JBL Authentics 300 stands out. Unfortunately, it’s expensive at its full retail price of $449.99, but Amazon is selling the portable smart speaker right now at a new all-time low of $278 ($172 off).
The midrange 300 can listen for wake words for both virtual assistants and deliver powerful sound free of distortion at louder volumes, allowing it to outperform even the new Sonos Move 2. It also lets you play music over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or via an aux jack or USB-C, and it sports handy dials for easily adjusting the EQ. The speaker also looks cool thanks to a ‘70s-style vibe, which uses faux black leather, tasteful gold accents, and a patterned acoustic fabric front. Admittedly, it’s heavy at 11 pounds, but at least it sports a carrying handle and built-in battery so you can take it on the go if you need to.
Mario Day may be over, but some of the sales retailers launched in its honor are still available. Right now, for example, you can score a $25 Best Buy gift card when you pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch, or a Nintendo Switch Lite at Best Buy. You can also get a $25 Amazon gift card at Amazon when you buy the Nintendo Switch (with offer code NSWNEON25) or the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite (with code NSWLITE25). You can use the $25 gift card toward various Switch games, too, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Amazon, Best Buy), Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Amazon, Best Buy), and some other steeply discounted titles.
A sequel to the Nintendo Switch might be in the works, but if you can’t wait until next year, the current Switch lineup still has a solid catalog with more titles on the way. Each console is great for gaming on the go, particularly the newest model, which dons a crisp seven-inch OLED panel. You can even connect the standard Switch and Switch OLED to your TV, and both feature an adjustable kickstand (though, the Switch OLED’s is far sturdier).
Read our reviews of the standard Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite.
- Jabra’s Elite 10 are on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is one of their better prices to date. We’re still testing the semi-open buds, which support Dolby Spatial Audio with head tracking, but they supposedly offer the company’s most powerful noise cancellation yet. They also feature wind detection tech thanks to a March software update, so they should sound better under windy conditions.
- You can buy the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi for around $8.99 ($11 off) at Amazon and Walmart. Inside the egg-shaped toy lives a virtual version of R2-D2, which you must take care of by feeding, teaching, and playing Star Wars-themed games with.
- The wired HyperX Pulsefire Haste is on sale for $35.73 ($15 off) at Walmart. If you’re a right-handed gamer, this is a good, lightweight gaming mouse with programmable buttons, a honeycomb hole design, and subtle LED lighting you can turn off. Read our hands-on impressions.
- Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Along with offering double the storage of its excellent predecessor, the 4K streaming stick now features Wi-Fi 6E while maintaining support for HDR10 and HDR10 Plus. When it’s idle, the device also displays artwork and Alexa widgets for reminders, the weather, and other info.
- Amazon is selling Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $29 ($10 off), which is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. The charger wirelessly delivers up to 15W of power to compatible devices and comes with a 3.28-feet USB-C cable, though, we wish it was longer.