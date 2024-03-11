JBL’s retro-style Authentics 300 smart speaker has dropped to an all-time low

There aren’t a lot of smart speakers on the market that support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously, which is one of the reasons the JBL Authentics 300 stands out. Unfortunately, it’s expensive at its full retail price of $449.99, but Amazon is selling the portable smart speaker right now at a new all-time low of $278 ($172 off).

The midrange 300 can listen for wake words for both virtual assistants and deliver powerful sound free of distortion at louder volumes, allowing it to outperform even the new Sonos Move 2. It also lets you play music over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or via an aux jack or USB-C, and it sports handy dials for easily adjusting the EQ. The speaker also looks cool thanks to a ‘70s-style vibe, which uses faux black leather, tasteful gold accents, and a patterned acoustic fabric front. Admittedly, it’s heavy at 11 pounds, but at least it sports a carrying handle and built-in battery so you can take it on the go if you need to.

A sequel to the Nintendo Switch might be in the works, but if you can’t wait until next year, the current Switch lineup still has a solid catalog with more titles on the way. Each console is great for gaming on the go, particularly the newest model, which dons a crisp seven-inch OLED panel. You can even connect the standard Switch and Switch OLED to your TV, and both feature an adjustable kickstand (though, the Switch OLED’s is far sturdier).

