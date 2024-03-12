Grid’s framed, nostalgia-inducing gadgets are up to 40 percent off

Of all the tech-centric artwork I’ve seen over the years, few pieces have grabbed me as much as Grid Studio’s framed gadgets and gizmos. The company has been slinging the collage-like pieces for several years now, taking oft-forgotten devices once destined for the landfill and putting them on full display in classy shadowbox-style frames with exploded views. And now, thanks to its annual spring sales event, Grid is offering up to 40 percent off select items through the end of March.

There are plenty of retro and contemporary items to choose from, from controllers to smartphones to gaming consoles that once dominated the handheld market in the US. The iPhone 4S and original NES controller — both of which are on sale for $99 ($70 off), matching their all-time low — are the most notable at 40 percent off, though you can also save 15 percent on an assortment of other pieces when you clip the on-page coupon or use promo code SP15 at checkout. Personally, I’m partial to the see-through Game Boy Color (now $161.15) as well as Motorola’s iconic Razr V3 (now $126.65) and the iPod Photo (now $169.15) from ’04. After all, I’m an absolute sucker for a good click wheel and a headphone jack.

Grid 4S $ 99 $ 169 41 % off $ 99 $ 99 $ 169 41 % off The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast. $99 at Grid

Grid NES Controller $ 99 $ 169 41 % off $ 99 $ 99 $ 169 41 % off The Grid NES Controller takes the original controller for the Nintendo Entertainment System and dissects it, allowing you to see its rear shell, controller pad, and other internal components at a glance. $99 at Grid

Sony has long been a player in the personal audio space, but in the last decade or so, it’s really become known for premium noise-canceling headphones like the WH-1000XM5. Thankfully, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, Amazon is currently hosting an expansive sale on all things Sony, dropping discounts on headphones, gaming headsets, earbuds, and various pieces of home theater equipment.

Read our reviews of the Sony XM5 and original LinkBuds S.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!