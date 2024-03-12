Grid’s framed, nostalgia-inducing gadgets are up to 40 percent off

Of all the tech-centric artwork I’ve seen over the years, few pieces have grabbed me as much as Grid Studio’s framed gadgets and gizmos. The company has been slinging the collage-like pieces for several years now, taking oft-forgotten devices once destined for the landfill and putting them on full display in classy shadowbox-style frames with exploded views. And now, thanks to its annual spring sales event, Grid is offering up to 40 percent off select items through the end of March.
There are plenty of retro and contemporary items to choose from, from controllers to smartphones to gaming consoles that once dominated the handheld market in the US. The iPhone 4S and original NES controller — both of which are on sale for $99 ($70 off), matching their all-time low — are the most notable at 40 percent off, though you can also save 15 percent on an assortment of other pieces when you clip the on-page coupon or use promo code SP15 at checkout. Personally, I’m partial to the see-through Game Boy Color (now $161.15) as well as Motorola’s iconic Razr V3 (now $126.65) and the iPod Photo (now $169.15) from ’04. After all, I’m an absolute sucker for a good click wheel and a headphone jack.
Grid 4S
The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast.
Grid NES Controller
The Grid NES Controller takes the original controller for the Nintendo Entertainment System and dissects it, allowing you to see its rear shell, controller pad, and other internal components at a glance.
Sony has long been a player in the personal audio space, but in the last decade or so, it’s really become known for premium noise-canceling headphones like the WH-1000XM5. Thankfully, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, Amazon is currently hosting an expansive sale on all things Sony, dropping discounts on headphones, gaming headsets, earbuds, and various pieces of home theater equipment.
On the headphone front, the XM5 are down to $328 ($72 off), which matches one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the over-ears to date. You can also pick up the last-gen WH-1000XM4 — which offer an identical set of features, great sound, and a foldable design — for $248 ($100 off), along with the step-down WH-CH720N for $128 ($22 off). Last but not least are the LinkBuds S, a pair of wireless earbuds that offer supreme comfort, strong voice call performance, and effective ANC for $148 ($52 off). You can even snag the purple Olivia Rodrigo edition of the latter for an all-time low of $168 ($32 off), which nets you two custom EQ modes that are optimized for each of Rodrigo’s albums: Sour and Guts.
Read our reviews of the Sony XM5 and original LinkBuds S.
Sony WH-1000XM5
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.
Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo
The Olivia Rodrigo edition of the LinkBuds S are identical to the standard model, except they sport a purple marbled design and include exclusive audio profiles tuned by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro.
Other deals and discounts of note
- One of the coolest things about Google’s Pixel Tablet is its color-matched speaker dock, which attaches via magnets and allows you to use your slate as an ad hoc smart display. The tablet comes with one by default; however, if you’d like a second Charging Speaker Dock to place somewhere else in your home, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the standalone device starting at $77.99 ($51 off).
- Apple’s latest AirPods Pro — aka the best pair of earbuds for iPhone owners or anyone locked into the Apple ecosystem — have returned to their all-time low of around $189 ($60 off) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The newest model touts the same great sound quality and ANC as the second-gen model from 2022, except the latest iteration also features dust resistance and ships with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning-only model that came with Apple’s previous earbuds. Read our hands-on impressions.
- 2023 was a colossal year for gaming, with blockbuster titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and Tears of the Kingdom leading the public discourse. If you didn’t have a chance to tackle the excellent Lies of P, however, the PC version is on sale via Humble for $44.99 ($15 off). The action RPG is essentially a bloody gothic reimagining of Pinocchio with a punishing learning curve, the kind best suited for fans of Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and other difficult games that leave you more and more deflated with every session (sigh).
- Just in time for spring, Rad Power Bikes has launched a new sales event, which takes $200 off select e-bikes through March 13th. It’s primarily focused on the company’s more classic models, including the RadRunner 2 ($1,199) and RadRunner 3 Plus ($1,899), the latter of which is a short-tail cargo bike with an ergonomic design you can easily kit out with a rear passenger seat, a hard-shell center console, lockable panniers, and — of course — a trailer for your dog.
- We don’t often go out of our way to point out deals on 4K Blu-ray discs, but seeing how we just wrapped a special package on physical media and Oppenheimer dominated this year’s Academy Awards, we figured it’s worth pointing out that Christopher Nolan’s award-winning biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has dropped to an all-time low of $19.99 ($8 off) at Amazon and Walmart. (Shout out to our friends over at Polygon for the flag.)