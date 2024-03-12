Paramount’s rumored merger: all the news on the potential deals

As the media industry contends with strings of layoffs , a changing business landscape , and a shift toward more ads in streaming, reports have started to emerge that Paramount is looking to join forces with another company.

The company still hasn’t confirmed any of these potential deals, but the active rumor mill makes it seem like Paramount is interested in selling off some of its assets — like Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, and its CBS stations — or merging with another company completely. The deal may even result in Parmount’s parent company, National Amusements, getting acquired.