Paramount’s rumored merger: all the news on the potential deals

As the media industry contends with strings of layoffs, a changing business landscape, and a shift toward more ads in streaming, reports have started to emerge that Paramount is looking to join forces with another company.
So far, rumors suggest that the media giant has entertained deals from Warner Bros. Discovery, Skydance Media, Apollo Global Management, and media mogul Byron Allen. Paramount has even reportedly explored a streaming partnership with Peacock owner Comcast, too.
The company still hasn’t confirmed any of these potential deals, but the active rumor mill makes it seem like Paramount is interested in selling off some of its assets — like Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, and its CBS stations — or merging with another company completely. The deal may even result in Parmount’s parent company, National Amusements, getting acquired.
You can keep up with all the latest about the potential Paramount merger below.
TODAY, Two hours agoParamount might have another potential suitor.
Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm that owns the majority of Yahoo, is discussing a takeover or asset purchase with Paramount, according to a report from Axios.
Rumors about a potential Paramount merger or sale have been swirling for months. Skydance Media is also reportedly in the running to purchase Paramount’s parent company, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s rumored deal is on pause. Meanwhile, reports suggest Comcast is looking into offering a Peacock streaming bundle with Paramount Plus as well.
Feb 27Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount have reportedly hit pause on merger talks.
Warner Bros. Discovery has stopped pursuing an acquisition of Paramount, sources tell CNBC. However, other potential buyers are reportedly still exploring a deal to acquire Paramount, including the production company Skydance Media and media mogul Byron Allen.
Although Comcast isn’t interested in buying Paramount Global, CNBC reports that the company is still looking into a partnership with the brand, which could involve bundling or merging streaming services.
Feb 16
Now Peacock and Paramount Plus are discussing a merger, too
First it was Warner Bros. Discovery eyeing Paramount Plus. Next it was Byron Allen. Now news comes that Comcast, the owner of Peacock, may be entertaining a merger with the beleaguered Paramount. Everyone seems to be kicking the tires on the storied entertainment business.Read Article >
In Comcast’s case it may make sense. Both Paramount Plus and Peacock have been working hard to court subscribers in order to further solidify their respective statuses as lasting players in the streaming space. According to a new report, the platforms’ parent companies could be considering a unique partnership.
Dec 22, 2023
A merging of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount would be very bad
This week, Axios broke the news that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount were looking into some sort of merger. It would make sense: Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to become a content behemoth, and Paramount would give the company even more content plus a grouping of popular (as they can be in this age) broadcast and cable channels. It would further secure Warner Bros. Discovery’s control over tentpole IP and allow it to serve as an even more potent rival to Disney and Netflix.Read Article >
It would also be very bad for all of us who just want to watch some shows after work or school. In 2023, we finally saw the future envisioned by the companies behind the streaming services we all use. It was not a world where shows and movies are readily available, fan-favorites get the attention they deserve, and aggressive competition keeps prices low — instead, we got perpetually rising prices, disappearing content, and abrupt and poorly messaged cancellations.
Dec 20, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount in discussions for a max merger
Update February 27th, 12:57PM ET: Since the publication of this article, CNBC has reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has stopped pursuing an acquisition of Paramount. The original story follows below.Read Article >
Warner Bros. Discovery might merge with another entertainment giant: Paramount. Sources tell Axios that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav held talks with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday about a possible merger.