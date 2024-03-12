Skip to main content
Paramount’s rumored merger: all the news on the potential deals

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

As the media industry contends with strings of layoffs, a changing business landscape, and a shift toward more ads in streaming, reports have started to emerge that Paramount is looking to join forces with another company.

So far, rumors suggest that the media giant has entertained deals from Warner Bros. Discovery, Skydance Media, Apollo Global Management, and media mogul Byron Allen. Paramount has even reportedly explored a streaming partnership with Peacock owner Comcast, too.

The company still hasn’t confirmed any of these potential deals, but the active rumor mill makes it seem like Paramount is interested in selling off some of its assets — like Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, and its CBS stations — or merging with another company completely. The deal may even result in Parmount’s parent company, National Amusements, getting acquired.

You can keep up with all the latest about the potential Paramount merger below.