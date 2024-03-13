Cadillac teases ‘Opulent Velocity’ electric V-Series concept

Cadillac dropped a teaser for its latest concept, an all-electric V-Series luxury performance vehicle dubbed “Opulent Velocity.”

It’s just a concept, so no details yet about production, price, or any specs. We can see the front end with a downward sloping hood and an illuminated Cadillac badge that appears to wrap around the corner.

And the most notable thing about the short video released by Cadillac is the sound: it’s loud! Much louder than typically silent EVs, which suggests that Cadillac may be engaging in some auditory trickery for its electric V-Series. (They’re not alone! See Dodge’s “Fratzonic Exhaust.”)

“Opulent Velocity concept vehicle celebrates the past, present and future of the Cadillac V-Series brand,” Cadillac spokesperson Paige Tatulli said in an email.

The timing of the teaser is meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first launch of the V-Series at the Sebring International Raceway in March 2004. That year, we saw the introduction of the 2004 Cadillac CTS-V, signaling the automaker’s intention to compete with other performance luxury sub-brands like BMW M and Mercedes AMG.

Thanks to their quick, seamless acceleration and aerodynamic shapes, electric vehicles are a great fit in the performance segment. Indeed, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi all have performance-geared EVs for sale — or at least have outlined plans to sell them. Cadillac would be the latest if it chose to pursue a plug-in V-Series.