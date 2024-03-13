Sony’s new PS5 update includes improved DualSense audio and screen sharing

Sony is rolling out a new PS5 update that improves the speakers and microphone on DualSense controllers, adds pointers and emoji reactions to the Screen Share feature, and includes the ability to adjust the brightness of your PS5 power indicator. The update was first made available to testers last month and is rolling out globally to all PS5 owners today.

Sony is updating the firmware on the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers as part of this update to improve the output volume of in-game sounds and voice chat. The microphones on both controllers have also been improved thanks to a new machine learning model that cancels out background noise like button presses.

The new emoji reactions and pointers. Image: Sony

The Screen Share function on the PS5 is also getting pointers and emoji reactions, allowing friends to draw an instructional line on a shared screen to highlight areas or objects. Viewers can also send emoji reactions to the host of the screen sharing, perfect if you want to celebrate a boss completion. You’ll be able to disable these pointers and emoji if they get a little too distracting. A PlayStation mobile app update is also coming later this month to allow iOS and Android users to use these new Share Screen interactions.