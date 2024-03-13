Speck’s sitewide sale takes 20 percent off cases and accessories

Whether you’re looking to protect a new phone or freshen up the look of an older one, Speck’s sitewide sale is a great place to start. Exclusively for readers of The Verge until March 18th, you can save 20 percent on anything you purchase from the case maker’s site. Just use code 20VERGE at checkout to receive the discount.

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off Speck’s Presidio2 Pro MagSafe case offers a no-slip design for a more secure connection to various MagSafe-compatible accessories. It’s available in eight colors and fits the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. Through March 18th, you can save 20 percent sitewide using code 20VERGE. $40 at Speck (with code 20VERGE)

Speck Transfer Pro 30L Backpack $ 80 $ 100 20 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 100 20 % off Speck’s water-resistant 30L Transfer Pro backpack has tons of pockets and compartments, including a padded laptop sleeve, a tablet compartment, a foam-padded tech pocket on the front, and more. Through March 18th, you can use code 20VERGE to save 20 percent on all purchases at Speck. $80 at Speck (with code 20VERGE)

Speck ClickLock Wallet for MagSafe $ 24 $ 30 20 % off $ 24 $ 24 $ 30 20 % off Speck’s wallet can hold up to three cards and adheres to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It’s designed to work best with one of Speck’s ClickLock cases, which offers a no-slip connection. You can save 20 percent on it and any other products at Speck with code 20VERGE. $24 at Speck (with code 20VERGE)

It’s never a bad idea to get your children used to developing healthy habits early in life. That’s where the Fitbit Ace 3 can help. It’s a basic activity band designed for children ages six and older, and Amazon and Best Buy have it down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $39.95 right now (about $40 off).

The Ace 3 is a rugged and simple activity tracking band that works with iPhones and Android smartphones. It’s water resistant and lasts up to eight days. Your child can refer to the basic display to track their steps and clock how long they’re engaged in activity on any given day, earning them virtual badges to help gamify their fitness. It also tracks sleep and reminds them when it’s time to go to bed, because they surely won’t keep an eye on the clock themselves. It doesn’t have GPS location tracking or any communication features, however, so you’ll want to consider another option if you need extra utility.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

More midweek deals to shop