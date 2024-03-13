Speck’s sitewide sale takes 20 percent off cases and accessories

Whether you’re looking to protect a new phone or freshen up the look of an older one, Speck’s sitewide sale is a great place to start. Exclusively for readers of The Verge until March 18th, you can save 20 percent on anything you purchase from the case maker’s site. Just use code 20VERGE at checkout to receive the discount.
Speck makes cases for both Apple and Samsung devices, from iPhones and flagship Galaxy Android phones to tablets and even AirPods and MacBooks. You can choose from several fun colors with one of the opaque Presidio2 Grip iPhone 15 cases or show off your phone’s natural beauty with a Presidio Perfect-Clear case, for example. They have MagSafe magnets and antimicrobial protection and are down to $39.99 each ($10 off) after the discount. Speck also sells bags like the Transfer Pro 30L Backpack, which is down to $79.99 ($20 off) when using the promo code.
You’ll also find screen protectors and a variety of MagSafe accessories, like a car vent mount ($31.99, or $8 off) and attachments like wallets and kickstands for $23.99 each ($6 off), some of which work with its ClickLock design that’s said to offer a more secure magnetic attachment. If you don’t need MagSafe, you can find case options starting as low as $19.99 ($5 off).
Speck’s Presidio2 Pro MagSafe case offers a no-slip design for a more secure connection to various MagSafe-compatible accessories. It’s available in eight colors and fits the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. Through March 18th, you can save 20 percent sitewide using code 20VERGE.
Speck Transfer Pro 30L Backpack
Speck’s water-resistant 30L Transfer Pro backpack has tons of pockets and compartments, including a padded laptop sleeve, a tablet compartment, a foam-padded tech pocket on the front, and more. Through March 18th, you can use code 20VERGE to save 20 percent on all purchases at Speck.
Speck ClickLock Wallet for MagSafe
Speck’s wallet can hold up to three cards and adheres to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It’s designed to work best with one of Speck’s ClickLock cases, which offers a no-slip connection. You can save 20 percent on it and any other products at Speck with code 20VERGE.
It’s never a bad idea to get your children used to developing healthy habits early in life. That’s where the Fitbit Ace 3 can help. It’s a basic activity band designed for children ages six and older, and Amazon and Best Buy have it down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $39.95 right now (about $40 off).
The Ace 3 is a rugged and simple activity tracking band that works with iPhones and Android smartphones. It’s water resistant and lasts up to eight days. Your child can refer to the basic display to track their steps and clock how long they’re engaged in activity on any given day, earning them virtual badges to help gamify their fitness. It also tracks sleep and reminds them when it’s time to go to bed, because they surely won’t keep an eye on the clock themselves. It doesn’t have GPS location tracking or any communication features, however, so you’ll want to consider another option if you need extra utility.
Fitbit Ace 3
Fitbit’s fitness tracker for children sticks to the basics, comes with parental controls, and has eight days of battery life.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
More midweek deals to shop
- Four months of Sling TV’s Orange package would normally cost at least $160, but new customers can save $40 when prepaying for a four-month subscription, bringing your total down to $120. (You’ll need to scroll down the page a bit to find the deal, then click the orange button that says “Get This Deal.”) Just in time for March Madness, Sling Orange offers access to ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 (which will simulcast any games from the NCAA basketball tournament that air on ABC) in addition to 28 other popular channels, including Disney, TBS, TNT, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, and more. Your subscription includes 50 hours of DVR storage, but you can only watch on one device at a time.
- You can buy a Baseus portable MagSafe charger for $22.79 (about $23 off) at Amazon when clipping the coupon and using promo code HJCO3JIO. The power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and features 20W USB-C Power Delivery charging in addition to magnetic 7.5W Qi charging. You can recharge it in less than two hours thanks to 18W passthrough charging. You can also charge, say, a pair of AirPods on the Qi pad and your iPhone over USB-C simultaneously.
- Now until March 31st, Woot has a bundle that packs an Apple Watch charger and two 45mm sport bands for $29.99, which is $48 off compared to buying them separately. The sport bands come in the same midnight black color but in differing sizes (S / M and M / L) to help you find the best fit. They’ll ship in generic packaging, but Woot insists the items are new and come with the original one-year Apple warranty.
- Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon has the 50-inch Fire TV Omni down to $299.99 ($180 off), which is only $20 more than the all-time low. Your purchase also comes with a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can still buy it for $329.99, which is a pretty good deal for a 4K TV that makes it easy to access Amazon’s deep content library comprising movies, shows, and games. It has three HDMI inputs, including HDMI eArc, and there’s a built-in microphone to help you call on Alexa without lifting a finger. Read our review.