Block’s new crypto wallet can only be purchased with real cash

Block, the Jack Dorsey-led payment company, has released its long-in-the-works Bitcoin hardware wallet — but you can’t use cryptocurrency to buy it. You can only purchase the $150 Bitkey wallet with your credit or debit card, a sign that crypto might not be as prevalent as its designers had anticipated.

Block first introduced a prototype of the wallet in 2022 before opening preorders last December. The self-custody Bitcoin wallet, which Dorsey nicknamed “rockey,” lets users store cryptocurrency outside of an exchange to protect the funds from a potential collapse.

Bitkey is paired with a mobile app and recovery tools in case users lose the wallet or their phone. There’s a fingerprint sensor on top of the device, a USB-C charging port, and an NFC chip to transfer funds between the app and the wallet (or vice versa). Bitkey also integrates with Coinbase and the Block-owned Cash app to transfer and buy Bitcoin through the wallet’s accompanying mobile apps.