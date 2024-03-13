Amazon will let sellers paste a link so AI can make a product page

Sellers on Amazon will soon be able to make product pages with just the copy-and-paste of a link.

Amazon is releasing a new generative AI feature that takes information from a seller’s external website and then generates an Amazon product page for the item, complete with a written description and images. The goal is to help sellers reduce the time it takes to bring the product from a different website onto Amazon, says Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s VP of worldwide selling partner experience, in a blog post.

Amazon’s AI will parse through a separate link to generate product pages. Image: Amazon

Amazon warns sellers that if they choose to paste a URL to create the product page, they must be the owner, rights holder, or have the license to use the link’s contents. Otherwise, Amazon says it may take legal action if it finds out the seller misrepresented their ownership of the website. The Verge reached out to Amazon for more information on its safety guidelines for the feature.

The feature is rolling out now and will be available to US sellers in the coming weeks.

Westmoreland says that sellers have embraced the AI tools Amazon has launched so far. For example, Amazon’s AI product text generation service sees “nearly 80 percent” of users accepting AI-generated listings with little human editing.

Amazon has been releasing a lot of AI tools over the past few months. For sellers, Amazon released AI tools to generate photos and create product listing text. For shoppers, Amazon unveiled Rufus, an AI chatbot designed to answer buyers’ questions about items, suggest similar products, and compare models. (They haven’t all been perfect: the chatbot would make jokes or write songs about items when prompted.)