DJI Avata 2 drone leaks are out — and its goggles have cameras

DJI’s unannounced Avata 2 drone and Goggles 3 have leaked, showing some exciting updates over their predecessors — such as a bigger battery and sensor and cameras that might let you see through the first-person view (FPV) headset.

The image atop this story, via @Quadro_News, shows the new drone is ditching much of the original skeletal design and uses brand-new triple-bladed propellers and batteries, which now appear to be fully encased within the frame. More intriguing are the new alleged Goggles 3, though: they appear to feature two cameras on the front that could possibly be used for passthrough vision and what appears to be a hinged forehead rest for flipping the goggles up when not in use. The leak doesn’t explicitly say what they’re for, but FPV goggles typically block your surroundings unless you fully remove a headset.

According to an alleged specification sheet “circulating on some Chinese telegram channels,” the Avata 2 will weigh 458 grams (around 16.1 ounces) and may feature a larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor than the 1/1.7-inch version on the original Avata drone, potentially capturing more light. Camera specifications otherwise sound almost identical, besides perhaps recording 1080p at 240fps, potentially for smoother slow-mo footage than its 120fps predecessor. The Avata 2 reportedly also uses a much larger 50.1Wh battery than the 35.7Wh version on the original Avata drone.

Meanwhile, the leaked Goggles 3 specs suggest it’s powered by a roughly equivalent 17.64Wh battery to its predecessor but weighs considerably more at 420 grams (around 14.8 ounces) compared to the older models’ 290 grams (around 10.2 ounces).