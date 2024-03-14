The latest Prince of Persia, Returnal, and other PS hits are up to 50 percent off

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a challenging, 2D side-scroller that’s fun to play thanks to its great gameplay and engaging story. Although the year is still young, it’s already one of our Game of the Year contenders.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a pair of fitness-focused earbuds, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active are available through March 24th from Amazon , Best Buy , and direct from Jabra for $159.99 ($40 off). That’s just $10 shy of their all-time low, which we last saw during the holidays.

Like their predecessors, the Elite 8 Active feature effective noise cancellation and a design that should allow them to stay firmly in place even during vigorous workouts. The new model boasts an improved IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and meets the military standard for ruggedized electronics, making them even more durable than before. At the same time, they deliver good sound with support for multipoint connectivity and wireless charging. Plus, thanks to a recent OTA software update, they support better wind detection, which should allow you to cut back on unwanted noise when running outside.