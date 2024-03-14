The latest Prince of Persia, Returnal, and other PS hits are up to 50 percent off

What’s with all the good PlayStation deals lately? First, the disc-based and discless versions of the PS5 “slim” dropped to an all-time low (with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, no less). Now, Sony is taking up to 80 percent off a ton of PlayStation games through March 27th as part of its Essential Picks sale, which drops digital copies of newer hits like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to $29.99 ($20 off) and both Final Fantasy XVI and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to $41.99 ($28 off).
Hundreds of other older games are on sale, too, so you’ll likely find something that’ll strike your fancy if none of the newer games do. Right now, for example, you can challenge yourself for hours on end with either Returnal or Demon’s Souls, which are on sale with their DLC for $39.99 ($40 off) and $49.49 ($40 off), respectively. You can also snag Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for $19.99 ($20 off) and The Last of Us Part I for $39.89 ($30 off) if you want to get ahead before diving into their respective sequels. And if you’re after something more relaxing, there’s always Stray (now $19.79), which has become a hit with humans and cats alike.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a challenging, 2D side-scroller that’s fun to play thanks to its great gameplay and engaging story. Although the year is still young, it’s already one of our Game of the Year contenders.
Final Fantasy XVI
The latest mainline Final Fantasy game is a bombastic rollercoaster of an RPG infused with a dose of Game of Thrones medieval intrigue and gritty violence. It’s also quite the cinematic spectacle of the PS5’s graphical prowess.
If you’ve been thinking about picking up a pair of fitness-focused earbuds, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active are available through March 24th from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Jabra for $159.99 ($40 off). That’s just $10 shy of their all-time low, which we last saw during the holidays.
Like their predecessors, the Elite 8 Active feature effective noise cancellation and a design that should allow them to stay firmly in place even during vigorous workouts. The new model boasts an improved IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and meets the military standard for ruggedized electronics, making them even more durable than before. At the same time, they deliver good sound with support for multipoint connectivity and wireless charging. Plus, thanks to a recent OTA software update, they support better wind detection, which should allow you to cut back on unwanted noise when running outside.
Jabra Elite 8 Active
The Elite 8 Active boast all the hallmarks of a premium pair of Jabra earbuds — good sound, reliability, etc. — while leaning into a more rugged, dustproof design.
Five more ways to save
- Samsung’s base Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale at Amazon with 128GB of storage for $679.99 ($120 off), one of its better prices to date. If you’re looking for a speedy Android tablet for entertainment and light productivity, the standard S9 is a terrific option. It’s great for watching movies thanks to its lovely 120Hz OLED display and Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, the latter of which sound just as good while listening to music. Read our review.
- Now through March 20th, you can pick up a PC copy of Dave the Diver for $14.99 ($5 off) via Humble. My colleague Jay Peters said the Nintendo Switch version of the deep diving adventure game was one of his favorite titles from last year, with charming characters, stunning pixel art, and a great soundtrack.
- Woot is once again selling a single leather AirTag Key Ring for $14.99 ($20 off), or a pair for $19.99 ($50 off). This time, though, you can also get an extra $3 off an individual Key Ring or a two-pack when you apply code TECHDEAL, which drops them to $11.99 and $16.99, respectively. Although discontinued, Apple’s leather accessories remain far more durable than its new FineWoven options, allowing you to attach them to your belongings longer.
- Ember’s Travel Mug 2 Plus is on sale for around $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Wayfair. Like the standard model, Ember’s newer smart mug can keep your coffee hot all day using the included charging coaster (or for up to three hours using the built-in battery). The Plus model can also tap into Apple’s extensive Find My network, so you can easily locate the 12-ounce vessel using your iPhone, Mac, and other Apple devices should you ever lose it.
- You can buy Anker’s versatile 511 Charger at Amazon starting at $15.99 ($7 off), which matches its all-time low. The USB-C GaN charger can supply phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics with up to 30W of power, yet it’s also small enough to easily toss in your bag before heading out the door.