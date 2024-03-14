Max annual plans are up to $60 off ahead of March Madness

Whether you’re looking for cheap cable-free ways to watch the NCAA championship games or are simply worried about Max’s forthcoming password-sharing crackdown, today’s Max deal arrives at the perfect time. Right now, Max is taking an additional 30 percent off of its annual subscription for one year, for a total 40 percent discount compared to the cost of a monthly subscription. The annual plans start at $69.99 ($30), which is like paying $5.83 per month, but you can go ad-free for $104.99 ($50 off) while the Max Ultimate Ad-Free tier is down to $139.99 ($60 off). Even better, new, returning, and existing subscribers are eligible for this deal, so everybody can save.
The main difference between the plans is that the ad-free tiers let you download content for offline viewing. The Ultimate Ad-Free plan also lets you stream select content in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos.
Otherwise, all three annual plans let you stream the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship live games as well as access Max’s vast collection of shows and movies. That include hits like Wonka, Euphoria, Dune, The Last of Us, and Barbie as well as forthcoming presentations like Oscar-winning film The Boy and the Heron and the next season of House of the Dragon.
Just make sure to mark your calendars, though; the deal ends April 9th, and you’ll be charged the full price when your subscription comes up for renewal.
