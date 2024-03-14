Max annual plans are up to $60 off ahead of March Madness

Whether you’re looking for cheap cable-free ways to watch the NCAA championship games or are simply worried about Max’s forthcoming password-sharing crackdown, today’s Max deal arrives at the perfect time. Right now, Max is taking an additional 30 percent off of its annual subscription for one year, for a total 40 percent discount compared to the cost of a monthly subscription. The annual plans start at $69.99 ($30), which is like paying $5.83 per month, but you can go ad-free for $104.99 ($50 off) while the Max Ultimate Ad-Free tier is down to $139.99 ($60 off). Even better, new, returning, and existing subscribers are eligible for this deal, so everybody can save.