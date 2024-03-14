Super Soaker spiritual successor Spyra just shrank its USB-C water blaster

Would you pay $180 for a USB-C water blaster that blasts an entire shot glass full of liquid every time you pull the trigger? That’s been Spyra’s pitch for the past six years, but today it’s revealing a new toy that costs (and weighs) less than a third of its previous products.
The new SpyraGo will cost just $54 when it arrives on March 26th, a price finally low enough to tempt me! It’s five inches shorter, between one and two inches slimmer, and importantly weighs just three pounds fully loaded. (The SpyraThree weighs nearly nine pounds at full capacity.)
The catch, unfortunately, is it’s also far less powerful: instead of firing shot-glass-sized 30 milliliter water “bullets,” the new SpyraGo will blast just 6 milliliters each time you pull the trigger. You only get about half the maximum range, and there’s no ‘charge up to fire a bigger blast’ feature. This one’s aimed at younger folks, so I guess that all makes sense.
On the plus side, you can now fill it with a water bottle (no more needing a pool or bucket!) and get 75 shots before reloading, triple that of previous blasters. It can fire its single shots twice as fast. And while there’s no more screen, you do get a new window to check your water tank.
Spyra was gracious enough to provide us with a full list of comparison specs, which I’ve distilled to create this chart:
SpyraGo vs. SpyraThree
|Spec
|SpyraGo
|SpyraThree
|Price
|$54
|$179
|Volume
|6ml (0.2oz)
|30ml (1.01oz)
|Shots
|75
|25
|Shots per second
|2
|0.9
|Range (horiz)
|18 feet
|not disclosed
|Range (45°)
|26 feet
|34 feet
|Range (powershot)
|N/A
|49 feet
|Tank volume
|450ml (15.2oz)
|750ml (25.4oz)
|Display
|LED
|LED + screen
|Battery
|2S 8Wh Li-ion
|4S 30Wh Li-ion
|Estimated runtime
|120 minutes
|70 minutes
|Charging
|USB-C, 2 hours
|USB-C, 4 hours
|Weight
|2lbs (0.89kg)
|7.3lbs (3.3kg)
|Dimensions
|21.3 x 7.3 x 2.4 in
|26.3 x 9.4 x 3.8 in
|Pulsate Mode
|yes
|no
|Single Shot
|yes
|yes
|League Mode
|no
|yes
|Burst Mode
|no
|yes
|Open Mode
|no
|yes
Like I said when I tested the SpyraTwo and manual SpyraLX a couple years ago, water blasters have been stuck in a rut for decades, as Hasbro has largely neglected the once-dominant Super Soaker brand. And while many Chinese companies have sprung up with clones, none of them (not even Xiaomi with its Spyra-like Pulse Water Gun) have managed to match Spyra.
I don’t know if Spyra will ever quite bring back the powerful water blaster bliss of the Super Soaker CPS and XPS days, but here’s hoping.