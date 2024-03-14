Super Soaker spiritual successor Spyra just shrank its USB-C water blaster

Would you pay $180 for a USB-C water blaster that blasts an entire shot glass full of liquid every time you pull the trigger? That’s been Spyra’s pitch for the past six years, but today it’s revealing a new toy that costs (and weighs) less than a third of its previous products.

The new SpyraGo will cost just $54 when it arrives on March 26th, a price finally low enough to tempt me! It’s five inches shorter, between one and two inches slimmer, and importantly weighs just three pounds fully loaded. (The SpyraThree weighs nearly nine pounds at full capacity.)

Image: Spyra

The catch, unfortunately, is it’s also far less powerful: instead of firing shot-glass-sized 30 milliliter water “bullets,” the new SpyraGo will blast just 6 milliliters each time you pull the trigger. You only get about half the maximum range, and there’s no ‘charge up to fire a bigger blast’ feature. This one’s aimed at younger folks, so I guess that all makes sense.

Image: Spyra

On the plus side, you can now fill it with a water bottle (no more needing a pool or bucket!) and get 75 shots before reloading, triple that of previous blasters. It can fire its single shots twice as fast. And while there’s no more screen, you do get a new window to check your water tank.

Spyra was gracious enough to provide us with a full list of comparison specs, which I’ve distilled to create this chart:

SpyraGo vs. SpyraThree Spec SpyraGo SpyraThree Price $54 $179 Volume 6ml (0.2oz) 30ml (1.01oz) Shots 75 25 Shots per second 2 0.9 Range (horiz) 18 feet not disclosed Range (45°) 26 feet 34 feet Range (powershot) N/A 49 feet Tank volume 450ml (15.2oz) 750ml (25.4oz) Display LED LED + screen Battery 2S 8Wh Li-ion 4S 30Wh Li-ion Estimated runtime 120 minutes 70 minutes Charging USB-C, 2 hours USB-C, 4 hours Weight 2lbs (0.89kg) 7.3lbs (3.3kg) Dimensions 21.3 x 7.3 x 2.4 in 26.3 x 9.4 x 3.8 in Pulsate Mode yes no Single Shot yes yes League Mode no yes Burst Mode no yes Open Mode no yes

Like I said when I tested the SpyraTwo and manual SpyraLX a couple years ago, water blasters have been stuck in a rut for decades, as Hasbro has largely neglected the once-dominant Super Soaker brand. And while many Chinese companies have sprung up with clones, none of them (not even Xiaomi with its Spyra-like Pulse Water Gun) have managed to match Spyra.