Microsoft launches Copilot Pro worldwide with a one-month free trial

Microsoft is expanding its $20 monthly Copilot Pro subscription to more markets today, after launching the AI-powered assistant for consumers in January. The expansion sees Copilot Pro available in 222 countries in total, and Microsoft is launching a free one-month trial to entice consumers to subscribe to its AI vision of the future.

Copilot Pro includes priority access to the latest OpenAI models, the ability to build your own Copilot GPT, and access to Copilot inside Office apps if you’re already a Microsoft 365 Personal or Home subscriber. Now, Microsoft is also unlocking Copilot Pro inside the Office web apps, so you don’t need a separate Microsoft 365 subscription to use the chatbot inside Word, Outlook, and other free web apps.

This Copilot Pro integration will also be available in mobile apps soon. “We’ll extend this benefit to our free mobile apps as well, including the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android, in the coming months,” says Divya Kumar, general manager of search and AI marketing at Microsoft.

If you want to try out Copilot Pro you’ll need to install the Copilot app on iOS or Android to get the free month offer. Microsoft has been trying to entice consumers to use the Copilot mobile app since launching it at the end of 2023, including with a Super Bowl ad that focused solely on the mobile version.

Microsoft is also extending the availability of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more businesses. “Customers that have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will be eligible to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks,” says Kumar.