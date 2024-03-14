Netflix is bringing back Black Mirror in 2025

A seventh season of Black Mirror is on the way. Netflix has confirmed that Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology will return in 2025 and that the new season will be six episodes long.

There aren’t many details yet, of course. But the company does say that, while it’ll otherwise consist of new stories, one of the episodes will be a sequel to “USS Callister” from season 4, which starred Jesse Plemons. “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning,” the description reads.