Netflix is bringing back Black Mirror in 2025

The anthology returns for season 7, which will consist of six episodes.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

A seventh season of Black Mirror is on the way. Netflix has confirmed that Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology will return in 2025 and that the new season will be six episodes long.

There aren’t many details yet, of course. But the company does say that, while it’ll otherwise consist of new stories, one of the episodes will be a sequel to “USS Callister” from season 4, which starred Jesse Plemons. “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning,” the description reads.

The show’s return will mark a relatively brief hiatus, at least by Black Mirror standards. Season 6 premiered last year and included some strong episodes, covering everything from space-themed horror to a paparazzi thriller to a satire of the future of streaming that proved all too prescient. So while we don’t know yet what exactly the new episodes will cover, it’s a safe bet more recent tech stories like AI and the metaverse might provide some inspiration.

