Google I/O 2024 is happening on May 14th

Google’s next I/O developer conference will kick off exactly two months from now on May 14th. Just like last year, the I/O 2024 keynote will be “broadcast in front of a limited live audience” and available for anyone to watch virtually.

This year’s I/O will likely focus on AI, especially now that Google released its new flagship AI model, Gemini, and its smaller version, Gemma.

The Gemini bot’s image generator caused a controversy that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called “completely unacceptable” after its attempt at creating pictures showing diversity had some unintended consequences. Throw in the flubbed facts from Google’s Bard launch last year, and while the company has a lot of AI advances to celebrate, it will also have to explain why its technology will win against competition from Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.