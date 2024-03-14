Google I/O 2024 is happening on May 14th

Google’s next I/O developer conference will kick off exactly two months from now on May 14th. Just like last year, the I/O 2024 keynote will be “broadcast in front of a limited live audience” and available for anyone to watch virtually.
This year’s I/O will likely focus on AI, especially now that Google released its new flagship AI model, Gemini, and its smaller version, Gemma.
The Gemini bot’s image generator caused a controversy that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called “completely unacceptable” after its attempt at creating pictures showing diversity had some unintended consequences. Throw in the flubbed facts from Google’s Bard launch last year, and while the company has a lot of AI advances to celebrate, it will also have to explain why its technology will win against competition from Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.
You can also expect to hear about the new features set to arrive in Android 15 and updates to Google’s other services like Gmail, Google Photos, and more. A new Pixel 8A smartphone could also be in the cards at I/O; Google introduced the midrange 7A during last year’s event, so its successor is likely right around the corner and could see some of the Pixel 8’s AI capabilities trickle down to a lower price point.