PC games start at just $1 in Steam’s spring sale

You’d think most gamers would have indulged enough over the long winter season that they wouldn’t want to spend the first moments of spring doing the same, but rainy days are still a thing, yeah? And the grind never truly stops for many of us. That’s why I can appreciate the Steam spring sale, happening now through March 21st. It happens around this time every year and offers up to 90 percent off thousands of titles. You can find deals on game-of-the-year-worthy titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 for $53.99 ($6 off), for example, while Diablo IV is 50 percent off no matter which version you buy, whether it’s the base game going for $34.99 or the Ultimate Edition for $49.99.

It’s also a great chance to check out older titles you may have passed on, such as Cyberpunk 2077 (50 percent off, down to $29.99) or Far Cry 6 for $14.99 ($45 off). There are tons of cult classics, indie hits, and other low-key titles on sale starting at just $1, too, like the undying Left 4 Dead 2. We’re not seeing any discounts on the Steam Deck or any of the VR headsets in Steam’s hardware store, unfortunately, but be sure to explore more games from the sale if you’re looking for something new to play.

Baldur’s Gate 3 $ 54 $ 60 10 % off $ 54 $ 54 $ 60 10 % off Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG that’s akin to playing a digital version of Dungeons & Dragons, either on your own or with a party of friends in co-op. The critically acclaimed hit game of 2023 features turn-based combat and an in-depth, dynamic story that adapts to the player’s actions. $54 at Steam

Diablo IV $ 35 $ 70 50 % off $ 35 $ 35 $ 70 50 % off Diablo IV is the latest installment in Activision Blizzard’s dungeon-crawling series. The live service take on the Diablo franchise has a lengthy mainline story in a sidequest-filled open world, with seasonal content added over time. Read our review. $35 at Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off CD Projekt Red’s much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 released in fall 2020. Following a disastrous launch, the team has updated the game several times to improve performance and fix bugs. Recently, patch 1.5 added content and updated the game for improved performance on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Read our review. $30 at Steam

Considering Apple has officially signaled the M1 MacBook Air’s death knell, Walmart’s latest sale on the outgoing model feels like a last call. The retailer is offloading the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air with M1 for $699, which is $300 off compared to its original price and $50 cheaper than the $749 it’s often gone for toward the end of its retail run. It’s a new all-time low price, which we predicted would happen, but perhaps not this soon.

Although it’s discontinued, the M1 Air is still getting support and can still serve as a perfectly capable laptop for someone dipping their toes into the MacBook waters for the first time, or perhaps to replace an aging Intel-based model. It’s up to most basic school, work, and browsing tasks for those with lighter needs who would benefit from the long battery life (up to 18 hours) and power efficiency afforded by the Apple-made chipset. I’ve even found this memory-starved model capable of lightweight 4K video editing, photo editing, and other creative tasks.

