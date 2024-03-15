The wedge-shaped M1 MacBook Air lives on — at Walmart, for $699

Looking at Walmart’s site, these M1 Airs are being sold new, which makes the $699 price compelling (Best Buy will also deliver a new one for $999 if you prefer to pay full price). That said, you only get to choose the base model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. I’d normally bristle at 8GB of RAM in 2024 — but the drop to $699 takes some of the sting out of that, and it’s even lower than recent discounts that had taken the laptop’s price down to $749.

The one thing that’s unclear is how long Apple will continue supplying Walmart with new M1 Airs or whether this is a short-term arrangement until the existing stock is cleared out. We’ve reached out to Apple for clarification, but didn’t immediately receive a response.