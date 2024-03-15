The wedge-shaped M1 MacBook Air lives on — at Walmart, for $699

When Apple stopped selling the M1 MacBook Air last week to make way for the new M3 version, I mourned the loss of the M1 Air’s iconic wedge shape. But perhaps that was a bit premature. Walmart just announced that for the first time, you’ll be able to directly buy the M1 MacBook Air from its online store for a discounted $699. The retailer also said the M1 Air is coming to select retail stores soon.
Looking at Walmart’s site, these M1 Airs are being sold new, which makes the $699 price compelling (Best Buy will also deliver a new one for $999 if you prefer to pay full price). That said, you only get to choose the base model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. I’d normally bristle at 8GB of RAM in 2024 — but the drop to $699 takes some of the sting out of that, and it’s even lower than recent discounts that had taken the laptop’s price down to $749.
The one thing that’s unclear is how long Apple will continue supplying Walmart with new M1 Airs or whether this is a short-term arrangement until the existing stock is cleared out. We’ve reached out to Apple for clarification, but didn’t immediately receive a response.
If this is an ongoing deal, that’s huge for Walmart and wedge-heads everywhere. And even if it isn’t, at least it gives folks the option of getting one before they’re truly gone. The M1 Air is a beloved laptop, and it warms the heart to see the wedge shape will be around for just a smidge longer.