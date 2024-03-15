Doctor Who’s new season streams in May

Doctor Who ’s most recent Christmas Special gave us a interesting taste of what showrunner Russell T Davies has been dreaming up for Ncuti Gatwa’s run as the time traveling alien , and it won’t be long until we get to see what’s coming next.

Disney Plus announced today that Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday will premiere with two new episodes on May 10th in the US and internationally, except for the United Kingdom. UK viewers will be able to stream the new episodes via BBC iPlayer beginning at 12AM on May 11th (GMT) before it is available on BBC One later in the day. In a press release about the new season, Davies teased that the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures will involve “a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades.”