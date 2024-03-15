Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Doctor Who’s new season streams in May

Doctor Who’s new season streams in May

/

The first two episodes from Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are set to hit Disney Plus internationally on May 10th.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

Share this story

A man wearing a leather trench coat, a striped blue and white shirt with a deep neck, and baggy trousers. Next to the man is a woman wearing a leather bomber jacket, a cardigan skirt, black stockings, and leather boos. Both the man and the woman are leaning on opposite sides of a circular hallway of what seems to be a spaceship.
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.
BBC / Disney Plus

Doctor Who’s most recent Christmas Special gave us a interesting taste of what showrunner Russell T Davies has been dreaming up for Ncuti Gatwa’s run as the time traveling alien, and it won’t be long until we get to see what’s coming next.

Disney Plus announced today that Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday will premiere with two new episodes on May 10th in the US and internationally, except for the United Kingdom. UK viewers will be able to stream the new episodes via BBC iPlayer beginning at 12AM on May 11th (GMT) before it is available on BBC One later in the day. In a press release about the new season, Davies teased that the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures will involve “a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades.”

News of the premiere date comes months after news broke that, after starring in the show for just a single season, Gibson is already set to be replaced by actress Varada Sethu as the Doctor’s companion for reasons that have not been made clear.

More from this stream Release dates and trailers for the biggest streaming movies and TV shows in 2024

See all 51 stories