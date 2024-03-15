Sony’s PS5 Pro is up to three times faster, may arrive holiday 2024

Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 Pro model that may well include a far more powerful GPU that’s up to three times faster than the existing PS5 models. YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead claims to have gotten access to a technical overview document for the PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity, and now Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming reports that the leaked specifications are accurate and the console is currently set to release during the holiday 2024 period.

Screenshots from the technical document include a mention of 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point calculations, which works out to around 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. That reportedly works out to a 45 percent rendering performance improvement over the PS5. The existing PS5 is a 10.28-teraflop console, so tripling that would be a significant performance increase on the GPU side alone. The PS5 Pro may offer up to 3x the ray tracing performance as well (“x4 in some cases”), Henderson reports.

The documents, which were reportedly posted to Sony’s own developer portal, also mention PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). This is rumored to use PlayStation machine learning for image upscaling that’s similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR. This may well include upscaling to 8K resolutions in future versions and will help improve ray tracing performance on this rumored PS5 Pro hardware.