Smash hit Balatro is coming to iPhone and Android

That’s the word directly from the game’s anonymous solo developer LocalThunk and their publisher Playstack Games, who participated in a verified Reddit AMA earlier this week.

The game originally shipped for consoles and Windows PCs — and was briefly banned from some storefronts over a ratings mistake. It’s back, and there’s also now a MacOS port that you can access by buying the game on Steam.

The full Reddit AMA has loads of insight into Balatro’s development process, including their biggest influence (Luck Be a Landlord), and how they intentionally didn’t play Slay the Spire or other popular roguelike deckbuilders during early development to avoid cribbing from them. Here’s a handy AMA transcript that Redditor u/averysillyman put together.

LocalThunk also says they plan to update the game, making balance changes and possibly adding new jokers, and publisher Playstack says it’s currently looking into merch options — including physical decks of Balatro cards.