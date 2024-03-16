Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back at their lowest price

Working from coffee shops can be great, but noisy neighbors can make it hard to focus. If you’re looking for a way to drown out the noise without being rude, the best noise-canceling earbuds have thankfully returned to their best price. Best Buy, Walmart, and Bose are all selling the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off).

In addition to top-notch noise cancellation, the wireless earbuds sound great with a new immersive audio component. Bose also improved voice call performance, so you should have no problem making calls from cafes, while the transparency mode remains crystal clear. The buds are now designed to fit even more securely in your ears while retaining perks like IPX4 water resistance, so you don’t have to worry while wearing them commuting or working out. All in all, they’re an excellent pair of buds that’ll guarantee you some peace and quiet whenever and wherever, even if you do need to pay $50 to add wireless charging and will not get multipoint support.

If you’re looking for an affordable mobile gaming controller, you might consider giving Razer’s Kishi V2 a try. It has USB-C, meaning it works with Android devices of varying sizes, and the white Xbox Edition version is down to $79.99 at Woot ($70 off), which is one of its better prices to date.

While some of us at The Verge prefer the Backbone One controller for its slightly better build and inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Kishi V2 is more than serviceable for mobile gaming, whether you’re streaming over services like Xbox Game Pass or racking up killstreaks in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile. The Razer Nexus app that syncs up with the Kishi may not be stellar, but it did get a sizable update last year that improved the UI, fixed a battery drain issue when left connected to an asleep Android phone, and allowed for virtual button remapping on Android.

Razer Kishi V2 $ 80 $ 150 47 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 150 47 % off Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and cloud-based gaming services. The V2 version is offered in a Lightning model for previous-gen iPhones and a USB-C version for Android phones and the iPhone 15. Read our review. $80 at Woot